Martech Weekly Announces Its Inaugural List of Most Innovative Companies in Marketing Technology--the TMW 100

GrowthLoop Ranks No. 29 globally for its Innovation in Martech

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthLoop is thrilled to announce inclusion in the 2023 TMW 100. Placing #29, GrowthLoop's AI-powered natural language audience builder, Marve , was reviewed by an esteemed panel of martech authorities from around the globe, including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, LATAM, and MENA. Subsequent to the panel's selection, public voting took place, influencing the final rankings of all contenders.

GrowthLoop is proud to be recognized as #29 of the TMW 100 for Martech Innovation.

The Judging panel featured industry leaders such as Scott Brinker, Darrell Alfonso, Juan Mendoza, and Frans Riemersma. GrowthLoop is also pleased to announce that they received the prestigious "Judge's Pick" award alongside their ranking, one of 36 solutions that the Judging panel deemed especially significant and impressive for their innovation.

Winners were announced during the TMW 100 awards ceremony at the three-day marketing operations conference MOps-Apalooza . In addition to the event recognition, GrowthLoop will also be included in Martech Weekly's annual Martech Innovation Index Report, slated for release on December 10, 2023.

"We are thrilled by the enthusiastic turnout in our inaugural year," said Juan Mendoza, CEO and founder of Martech Weekly and TMW 100. "We knew that the industry was in desperate need of a new kind of awards program. One that would take an industry-neutral approach to evaluating which companies are driving the future of martech through innovation and execution. This year's TMW 100 is a truly impressive list of innovators, and we're excited to see how this year's contenders will continue to disrupt the global Martech industry."

Nominations from organizations around the globe were considered across three innovation areas: Product, Customer, and Business. The assessment focused on excellence in these specific areas:

Compelling story and impact benefits

Novelty and uniqueness

Scalability and market potential

Ethics approach

Industry collaboration

End user outcomes

Marve, which stands for "marketing velocity," is a groundbreaking solution that leverages artificial intelligence, GrowthLoop's audience-building functionality, and the cloud data warehouse to revolutionize audience creation for marketers. In a marketing landscape where describing audiences naturally can be both vital and complex, Marve simplifies the process. By allowing marketers to input audience descriptions in plain language, Marve bridges the gap between vision and customer data, making it a game-changer for those without extensive knowledge of data structures. With Marve, marketers can now self-serve and effortlessly craft precise audiences, dramatically reducing the time and effort required to activate successful campaigns. This achievement reaffirms GrowthLoop's commitment to empowering businesses with cutting-edge marketing solutions that drive growth and enhance customer experiences.

"GrowthLoop Marve's recognition on the TMW 100 Awards serves as a proof point that the future of MarTech is composable. When you break down silos to centralize audiences, journeys, and experiments directly on the data cloud, magic like Marve can happen by applying generative AI at the point of highest leverage. The future of MarTech is composable, open, and generative - and for GrowthLoop's customers, the future is now," said Anthony Rotio, Chief Data Strategy Officer at GrowthLoop.

For details about the TMW 100, and to view each nominee's case study, please visit https://www.themartechweekly.com/tmw100/

About GrowthLoop

GrowthLoop is the Composable CDP that empowers marketers to build segments in a unified audience layer, orchestrate journeys across channels, and measure results directly on their Data Cloud. For more information about GrowthLoop, visit: www.GrowthLoop.com

About the TMW 100 Awards

Hosted by Martech Weekly, the TMW 100 is a premier annual awards initiative, heralded as the first of its kind, spotlighting innovation within the international martech sector. A distinguished panel, representing major global regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, LATAM, and MENA, judges the list of contenders. Following their selection for the Judge's Pick, the wider community casts their votes, culminating in the revered Top 100 ranking and a feature in the annual Martech Innovation Index Report. In a commitment to fostering inclusivity in martech, TMW 100 contributes 5% of all event earnings to the non-profit, She Loves Data, championing the cause of encouraging more girls and women to pursue fulfilling careers in the marketing technology realm. Learn more here .

About Martech Weekly

The Martech Weekly is a global media and research company serving marketers, researchers, journalists, consultants and technology companies spanning more than 65 countries and more than a million marketers annually. Through its premium newsletter product, TMW PRO, Martech Weekly reaches the most senior marketing and sales leaders across the globe. The company also hosts the Making Sense of Martech Podcast, and frequently collaborates with publications such as WARC, AdExchanger, Chiefmartec, the MarTech Podcast and more. Learn more at MartechWeekly.com

