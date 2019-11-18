Martha Barretto-Escalera, R.N. is recognized by Continental Who's Who

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Martha Barretto-Escalera, R.N., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Aesthetics as Co-Owner and Registered Nurse at Reveal Medical Aesthetics, Inc.

Reveal Medical Aesthetics offers customers numerous cosmetic services, including chemical peels, laser hair removal, anti-aging treatments, acne treatments, and skin care services. The staff at the office is dedicated to helping customers accomplish personal goals, while providing a warm and comfortable environment. Services are customized to each individual, allowing customers to choose simple procedures to more innovative options such as CoolSculpting, a non-invasive, effective fat reduction procedure.

Customers have rated the office five stars on the business directory service Yelp, praising the office's skills, prices, training, and atmosphere. The staff is renowned for being friendly and knowledgeable, causing customers to look forward to returning to the office.

Registered Nurse and Co-Owner of Reveal Medical Aesthetics, Ms. Barreto-Escalera is a skilled nurse injector who can also serve as a trauma nurse. She is passionate about nursing, treating the "whole being" of patients. As an aesthetics nurse, she focuses on physical health, physical appearance, and mental health, aiming to achieve natural results that will satisfy customers. Before working in her current position, she was a Trauma R.N. at Kern Medical Center Emergency Department for over seven years, R.N./Laster Technician at Dermatology Skin Cancer of Bakersfield for over five years, and a Botox and Dermal Filler Injector at PDC, Laser, and Aesthetic Treatments for several years.

Dedicated to education, Ms. Barreto-Escalera obtained an Associate of Science in registered nursing at Bakersfield College in 2011. Furthering her training, she increased her knowledge of aesthetics nursing at National Laser Institute, concluding in 2014.

Active in her community, Ms. Barreto-Escalera is affiliated with the Valley Bible Fellowship, holding a membership for over fourteen years.

Ms. Barreto-Escalera dedicates this prestigious recognition to her son, Maliki Barton and in loving memory of her mother, Ydia Martinez. She would also like to recognize her partner Dr. Heer and her mentor Dr. RaJani.

For more information, please visit www.revealaesthetics.com.

