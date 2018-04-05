WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Martha Cinch is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional in the field of Healthcare in recognition of her role as a Registered Nurse.

Providing compassionate nursing care, Tinglely Toes by Martha was established by Martha Cinch in an effort to provide medical and healthcare services to clients. The company offers a wide range of services in an effort to provide quality healthcare to their patients.

Amassing over twenty seven years of experience in the industry as a registered nurse and ten years in her current role as owner of Tingley Toes, her own private medical practice, Cinch was inspired to become a nurse at a young age. "I wanted to be a nurse since I was six years old. I always wanted to deliver babies. I told my mom I would deliver her baby," Cinch states. Later, Cinch would then fall in love with foot care nursing. Throughout the course of her career, Cinch gained expertise in the areas of foot care nursing, experienced labor and as a delivery nurse.

When asked her advice to newcomers in the field, Cinch states that you "have to love what you do." She attributes her success to her love of giving back to people.

To further her professional development, Cinch is an affiliate of several organizations including the Manitoba Association of Foot Care Nurses where she currently serves as president and the Mount Carmel Clinic located in Winnipeg. Mount Carmel Clinic is a non-profit clinic that is dedicated to assisting patient's lead healthier lives. They believe in "working together with people, families and communities to enhance lifelong health and well being." With advocacy and innovation in the forefront of their values, the clinic hopes to build up stronger communities, one individual at a time.

Throughout the course of her education and training, Cinch attained her Nursing Diploma from Humber College, located in Toronto, Ontario.

When she is not working, Cinch enjoys playing golf, darts and gardening.

Cinch is dedicating this recognition to her Mom, Lillian Prokopchuk, Thank you for your continuing love and support and giving me the passion for nursing.

