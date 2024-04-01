Martha Holden Jennings Foundation Announces More Than $470,000 in Grants to Ohio Schools and Teachers

Martha Holden Jennings Foundation

01 Apr, 2024, 11:40 ET

CLEVELAND, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Martha Holden Jennings Foundation is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors approved $459,084 in grants on March 26, 2024, during the second of six granting cycles for the year. The grants have been awarded to PK-12 public school districts and 501 c 3 organizations that partner with these schools to make an impact on public elementary and secondary education in Ohio.

The Foundation also approved $13,504 to individual Ohio educators through the Foundation's Grants-to-Educators. This program encourages public school teachers and administrators to design innovative projects for the classroom, school, or district.

The Martha Holden Jennings Foundation was established in 1959 to develop young people to the maximum extent and encourage greater creativity in the teaching profession. The Foundation supports teachers and learners in Ohio's PK-12 public schools by investing in projects designed to advance Excellent Teaching and Deep Learning. Information about the Foundation's history and guidelines for grant applications can be found at www.mhjf.org.

Impact Partners Receiving Grants

Project Title


Anthony Wayne Local Schools ($17,000)

Continuing SEL and Behavior Needs

ARTFUL Ohio Inc. ($10,000)

Batrachomyomachia-A Tiny Homeric Epic

Arts Commission of Greater Toledo Inc. ($18,000)

Young Artists at Work (YAAW)

Cleveland Public Theatre Inc. ($15,000)

Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP)

Columbus City Schools ($9,408)

Community Garden and Outdoor Learning

Columbus Council on World Affairs ($15,000)

Global Fluency Training

Crestwood Local Schools ($8,000)

Inchy Bookworm Vending Machine

ESC of Lake Erie West ($5,700)

Aspiring Teacher Internship 2024

Fairfield City Schools ($15,000)

The Grid Method:  Mastery Learning

Invent Now Inc. ($14,520)

2024 Camp Invention Program

Kent State University Foundation ($25,360)

Becoming a Brave Teacher

Lake Erie Ink-A Writing Space for Youth ($9,896)

Audio Storytelling Workshop

Licking Heights Local Schools ($11,200)

Eureka Project

Marlington Local Schools ($15,000)

Farewell to Old, Hello to New Ways

Muse Machine Inc. ($15,000)

Summer Institute & Extended Activities

Ottawa Hills Local Schools ($14,500)

Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS)

The City Club of Cleveland ($25,500)

City Club Educational Engagement

VH1 Save the Music Foundation ($35,000)

Columbus Music Saves

Western Reserve Historical Society ($15,000)

Youth Entrepreneurship Education

Wooster City Schools ($15,000)

Metacognition in Mathematics Part 2

Cleveland State University Foundation ($25,000)

 

Teacher Licensure for CS Education

ESC of the Western Reserve ($35,000)

Three Signature Tutoring Programs

Partnerships for Authentic

Learning and Leadership ($30,000)

 

System of Support:  Next Steps

Teach for America, Inc. ($35,000)

Targeted Support of Ohio Teachers

University of Cincinnati Foundation ($25,000)

GCSC Makers in Education Intensive


Grants-to-Educators

Project Title


Jennifer Buckler - Western Local Schools ($3,000)

Chick Embryology

Erin Courlas - Pickerington Local Schools ($2,991)

Literacy and Justice for All

Michael Edom - Cleveland Metropolitan Schools ($3,000)

Earth Day Comes Alive

Dr. Brian Friedt - Cuyahoga Heights Schools ($2,800)

Community Greenhouse and Gardens

Michael Starr - Akron Public Schools ($1,713)

Women Making an Impression

