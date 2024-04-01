Martha Holden Jennings Foundation Announces More Than $470,000 in Grants to Ohio Schools and Teachers

CLEVELAND, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Martha Holden Jennings Foundation is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors approved $459,084 in grants on March 26, 2024, during the second of six granting cycles for the year. The grants have been awarded to PK-12 public school districts and 501 c 3 organizations that partner with these schools to make an impact on public elementary and secondary education in Ohio.

The Foundation also approved $13,504 to individual Ohio educators through the Foundation's Grants-to-Educators. This program encourages public school teachers and administrators to design innovative projects for the classroom, school, or district.

The Martha Holden Jennings Foundation was established in 1959 to develop young people to the maximum extent and encourage greater creativity in the teaching profession. The Foundation supports teachers and learners in Ohio's PK-12 public schools by investing in projects designed to advance Excellent Teaching and Deep Learning. Information about the Foundation's history and guidelines for grant applications can be found at www.mhjf.org.

Impact Partners Receiving Grants Project Title



Anthony Wayne Local Schools ($17,000) Continuing SEL and Behavior Needs ARTFUL Ohio Inc. ($10,000) Batrachomyomachia-A Tiny Homeric Epic Arts Commission of Greater Toledo Inc. ($18,000) Young Artists at Work (YAAW) Cleveland Public Theatre Inc. ($15,000) Student Theatre Enrichment Program (STEP) Columbus City Schools ($9,408) Community Garden and Outdoor Learning Columbus Council on World Affairs ($15,000) Global Fluency Training Crestwood Local Schools ($8,000) Inchy Bookworm Vending Machine ESC of Lake Erie West ($5,700) Aspiring Teacher Internship 2024 Fairfield City Schools ($15,000) The Grid Method: Mastery Learning Invent Now Inc. ($14,520) 2024 Camp Invention Program Kent State University Foundation ($25,360) Becoming a Brave Teacher Lake Erie Ink-A Writing Space for Youth ($9,896) Audio Storytelling Workshop Licking Heights Local Schools ($11,200) Eureka Project Marlington Local Schools ($15,000) Farewell to Old, Hello to New Ways Muse Machine Inc. ($15,000) Summer Institute & Extended Activities Ottawa Hills Local Schools ($14,500) Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) The City Club of Cleveland ($25,500) City Club Educational Engagement VH1 Save the Music Foundation ($35,000) Columbus Music Saves Western Reserve Historical Society ($15,000) Youth Entrepreneurship Education Wooster City Schools ($15,000) Metacognition in Mathematics Part 2 Cleveland State University Foundation ($25,000) Teacher Licensure for CS Education ESC of the Western Reserve ($35,000) Three Signature Tutoring Programs Partnerships for Authentic Learning and Leadership ($30,000) System of Support: Next Steps Teach for America, Inc. ($35,000) Targeted Support of Ohio Teachers University of Cincinnati Foundation ($25,000) GCSC Makers in Education Intensive



Grants-to-Educators Project Title



Jennifer Buckler - Western Local Schools ($3,000) Chick Embryology Erin Courlas - Pickerington Local Schools ($2,991) Literacy and Justice for All Michael Edom - Cleveland Metropolitan Schools ($3,000) Earth Day Comes Alive Dr. Brian Friedt - Cuyahoga Heights Schools ($2,800) Community Greenhouse and Gardens Michael Starr - Akron Public Schools ($1,713) Women Making an Impression

