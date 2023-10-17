Martha Holden Jennings Foundation Appoints New Executive Director

CLEVELAND, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation has appointed Dr. Renee T. Willis as the Foundation's new Executive Director. Dr. Willis will begin her tenure on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. "Dr. Willis is a transformational leader," said Anne Juster, MHJF's Board Chair. "Her intelligence, judgment and vision will significantly improve the quality of K-12 education throughout the state. She is a skilled communicator who will excel as the face and spokesperson of the Foundation."

When accepting the position, Dr. Willis remarked, "I am humbled to have been chosen to lead the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation. As an Ohio public school product, teacher, and administrator, I look forward to continuing the vision that Martha Holden Jennings had for supporting Ohio's PK-12 public school students and educators."

A Cleveland native and a graduate of Cleveland Public Schools, Dr. Willis earned a doctorate in urban education from Cleveland State University, a master's in educational leadership from Baldwin Wallace University, and B.S. in mathematics from Spelman College. She served as the superintendent of Richmond Heights Local Schools for the past 10 years. Her career in public education began over 30 years ago as a teacher, and later, as a principal in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District. Prior to her work in Richmond Heights, Dr. Willis served in a few senior leadership roles with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, with the last position being chief strategic implementation officer.

The Martha Holden Jennings Foundation was established in 1959 to support exceptional teachers and learners in public K-12 schools throughout the state of Ohio. Since its inception, the Jennings Foundation has awarded more than $170 million in grants to support projects and initiatives that foster deep learning and excellent teaching.

