Martha Stewart & Wine Insiders Partner to Delight Consumers Across the Country

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wine Insiders, the Internet's preeminent destination for premium wine at everyday low prices, announced they are now offering a collection of curated wines chosen by America's most trusted lifestyle expert, Martha Stewart. The company is excited to bring Martha Stewart's unparalleled curation and tastemaking to Wine Insiders' family of customers across the USA. Founded in 2017, Martha Stewart Wine Co. was created from Martha Stewart's passion for helping consumers pour the right wine and enjoy the right wine for every occasion. The collaboration with Martha Stewart Wine Co. is part of Wine Insiders' industry leading approach to delivering great wines directly to customers.

"Having the right wine for the right meal or moment is very important, and I'm very excited to share the great wines I've curated at Martha Stewart Wine Co. with the millions of Wine Insiders customers this holiday season," said Martha Stewart. Martha is intimately involved with the selection process in her namesake collection. She personally tastes and approves each of the more than 600 wines that have earned a spot in the portfolio, and shares recipes, tasting notes, entertaining tips, and more.

Wine Insiders is dedicated to making entertaining convenient and enjoyable and encouraging customers to shop online for all their party and gift-giving needs. As part of the continued collaboration between Wine Insiders and Martha Stewart, seasonally themed packs and gift sets will become available throughout the year. At launch, the duo released eight themed half and full cases, like the " Entertaining Must-Haves " and " Martha's Holiday Dinner ."

"Wine Insiders is the leader in online wine for three reasons – curation, convenience and value," said Louis Amoroso, President of Wine Insiders. "Collaborating with Martha Stewart to help Insiders across the nation experience the same wines Martha herself enjoys and serves to friends and family brings the ultimate resource in entertaining into their home."

To purchase, shoppers can go to www.wineinsiders.com and navigate to the collection curated by Martha Stewart . Once there, they'll be invited to choose from a variety of red, white and sparkling wines. Individual bottles range in price from $10.49 to $24.99, with gift sets in 6 and 12-bottle assortments as low as $12.67 per bottle, shipped to customers' doorsteps. After confirming their delivery state and legal drinking age upon checkout, customers will be prompted to select home or office delivery or choose local pick-up from more than 12,000 participating FedEx locations.

About Wine Insiders:

Wine Insiders, with 37 years of heritage and nearly two million happy customers, is the nation's DTC wine leader. Wine Insiders offers a selection of award-winning, worldwide wines to customers in 41 states plus D.C. Customers receive fast, no-cost shipping on orders of more than six bottles, as well as a 100% customer satisfaction with each purchase. Wine Insiders' offerings include red, white, sparkling, and rosé varietals, available by individual bottles and in packs of six or twelve. Customers can also opt-in to a no-obligation Wine Club, receiving a 12-pack of wine every 12 weeks.

