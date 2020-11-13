Martha Stewart Living Celebrates 30 Years

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Martha Stewart Living marks the 30th anniversary of the legendary brand's magazine with its December issue featuring fresh new ideas to get into the holiday spirit with advice on entertaining, decorating, cooking, gift giving, beauty and more, as well as a look back at Martha Stewart Living's start, its most iconic moments over the last three decades, editors' all-time favorite recipes from the archives and some of its most popular magazine covers.

(PRNewsfoto/Meredith Corporation)

Martha Stewart Living launched in 1990 with a mission to teach and inspire readers eager to learn from Martha and her team, who shared their expertise in everything from decorating, gardening, crafting, and organizing to cooking, baking, entertaining, and beyond. The magazine offered a pioneering personality-driven editorial approach marked by careful attention to detail, visual glossaries, thoughtful instruction, and boundless creative insights that has proven timeless and continues to resonate with its audience today. As Martha wrote in the first issue of Martha Stewart Living, "Our families and our homes are the centers of our lives. This magazine will always be filled with ways to make those homes more beautiful, more comfortable, and more full of life and light and joy for those we love."

The December issue of Martha Stewart Living will be on newsstands November 20. Expanded content is available online this month, with new ongoing features debuting at marthastewart.com, including photo galleries, recipe slideshows, special tribute videos and an in-depth profile celebrating Martha's career featuring exclusive interviews with Martha, her inner circle, and celebrities Chrissy Teigen and Antoni Porowski.

Martha Stewart Living Editor in Chief Elizabeth Graves said in her December issue Editor's Letter, "We've pulled out all the stops (during a pandemic, no less!) to celebrate the holidays in signature Martha style, even if our gatherings are a little smaller this December. You'll find festive meals, sweets and treats galore, gifts to buy or DIY, and a sleighful of ways to get yourself and your home in the spirit. We also take a moment to trumpet our three-decade milestone in "30 Years of Living," a homecoming of sorts with the talented alumni who shaped the magazine. I feel fortunate to have worked with so many of these creative minds. As for the current team, I could not be prouder of what they've accomplished in 2020. And from all of us, thank you, dear reader, for your support. Happy holidays, and here's to many good things in the new year!"

Here are highlights of the December issue:

The Sweetest Invitation: Get an up-close look inside Martha's cocktails and cookies party at her Bedford farm.

farm. A Feast of Favorites: Just in time to inspire your holiday menu, the magazine's food editors share the Living recipes they simply love—and have to make every December, such as Martha's classic eggnog and favorite potato pancakes.

30 Years of Living: A highlight reel of the magazine's history, filled with iconic images, lasting lessons, and memories from alums.

Bundles of Joy: Handmade with love (and a few simple supplies), 12 chic DIY gifts that you'll love to make and are sure to delight. Plus, a roundup of thoughtful, high-quality presents you can buy.

Simply Stunning: Star-quality décor ideas that take inspiration from classic Amish and Shaker designs.

Doug Olson, President of Meredith Magazines said, "Congratulations to Martha, the original influencer, and the talented Martha Stewart Living team on this significant milestone which speaks to Martha's singular vision and inspiring lifestyle approach that's all about celebrating life's special moments and elevating the everyday. Meredith is proud to partner with Martha on this beloved magazine brand."

In the issue, renowned chefs, tastemakers and friends pay tribute to Martha by sharing their favorite memories, learnings, and insights on what they admire most. Here are a few:

"Martha is just curious about the world, always asking questions and learning from people around her—and she loves food as much as I do. She 'lives young.' I think she's even more of a millennial than I am!" —José Andrés, chef and founder of World Central Kitchen

"Martha and I have homes next door to each other, and sometimes we greet each other on horseback in our adjoining woods. Our friendship has continued since we first worked together in 1983." —Ralph Lauren

"I'd like to thank Martha for putting some of the enchantment back into housekeeping and for exemplifying a new domesticity that we're going to need lots more of in the 21st century: committed, inventive, sustainable, and truly beautiful." —chef, author, and activist Alice Waters

"What I have learned from Martha is her genuine care for the tiniest particulars, things that to most might seem unimportant. She is the hardest worker I have known, with determination to achieve her goals and succeed on every count." —chef Daniel Boulud

"Martha was the first food guest in the early days of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She made a sandwich on-air and handed it to me. I didn't even want to eat it. I wanted to sneak it into my dressing room and preserve it." —Questlove, drummer and joint front man for the Roots

"Just because it hasn't been done is no reason not to do it. Martha showed us that you could break down barriers and do it your own way." —Susan Spungen, renowned food stylist, cookbook author and founding food editor of Martha Stewart Living

"Martha is an American icon. She's one of those people who are instantly recognizable by a single name. Her reach extends to all of America, not only within the food world. She was the first person to give me a platform by including me on her show in the '90s, when I came here from Sweden ." —chef Marcus Samuelsson

Since launching 30 years ago, the Martha Stewart Living magazine brand has grown to encompass digital, video, social and e-commerce offerings, with an audience of over 12 million digital users, 10 million social followers and more than 7 million magazine readers.* The brand is celebrating its 30th across its social media channels all month long at https://www.instagram.com/marthastewart and https://www.facebook.com/marthastewart/ with hashtag #30YearsofLiving.

As Martha reflects in this issue's "From Martha" column, "I will be forever proud of the abundance of ideas in our pages, of the many thousands of recipes and projects our readers have used and enjoyed. We created this magazine for everyone, because good living can be learned, honed, and enjoyed by all. I want to thank you for taking pleasure in what we've accomplished, and for staying with us, whether you have been a reader from the beginning or discovered the magazine more recently. And to my cherished employees and colleagues, who shared my long-ago vision that beautiful how-to information could transform your life for the better, another thank-you. This anniversary is a collective dream come true."

*Sources: Google Analytics (October 2020), AAM and internal reporting

ABOUT MARTHA STEWART LIVING

Martha Stewart Living has elevated the everyday of consumers for 30 years now. From expert advice to original ideas, the brand always provides its audience with inspiration to live a more beautiful life. With more than 7 million magazine readers, 12 million digital users monthly, and a social following of more than 10 million, Martha Stewart Living attracts a vast audience of curious and enthusiastic consumers. Martha Stewart Living is produced by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP).

SOURCE Meredith Corporation

Related Links

https://www.meredith.com

