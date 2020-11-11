Martha Stewart Releases Delicious 15-Flavor CBD Wellness Gummy Holiday Sampler in Collaboration with Canopy Growth Corporation and Marquee Brands

Said Martha Stewart, "Holiday gift giving and receiving should be a joyous and fun occasion. In my experience, the gifts that are most appreciated are both luxurious and practical. Presented in a special gift box, my gummy sampler tastes like an elegant and delicious treat which delivers all the wellness benefits of CBD, making it the perfect way to indulge your loved ones, or yourself, without spending a fortune."

Each Martha Stewart CBD Gummies Sampler includes 60 delectable 10mg CBD wellness gummies, featuring taste profiles found in Martha's favorite holiday recipes. The full list of flavors includes: Black Currant, Black Raspberry, Blood Orange, Calamondin, Pink Grapefruit, Green Apple, Huckleberry, Kumquat, Meyer Lemon, Passion Fruit, Persian Lime, Quince, Red Raspberry, Rhubarb and Strawberry.

"With this special gummy sampler gift box, I was inspired by flavors from my garden," said Stewart. She added, "Our celebrations may look a little different this year, but that doesn't make the season any less special. A thoughtful, useful gift like our CBD collection is easy to shop for online without leaving home."

This special edition Martha Stewart CBD gift box retails for $64.99 and is available for pre-order on November 11 at Canopy Growth's one-stop ecommerce destination, ShopCanopy.com, with shipping to begin on November 27.

"For decades, people have turned to Martha Stewart for advice on good living and tasteful giving, particularly during the holidays," added Sol Clahane, VP and Managing Director, US, Canopy Growth. "We're proud to partner with Martha and Marquee Brands to help bring Martha's vision for this very special CBD wellness gummy sampler to life with an array of truly unique and very delicious flavors unlike anything else on the market. It's a timely addition to her already popular line of CBD wellness products."

The expanded portfolio of natural, gourmet flavored wellness gummies are specially formulated by Martha Stewart, in collaboration with the cannabinoid scientists at Canopy Growth, to deliver a delicious and consistent daily dose of pure, premium CBD isolate. The products are naturally flavored and are made in the USA with hemp-derived CBD isolate. The results are pure, safe, and great-tasting CBD products that are easy to incorporate into your daily wellness routine.

In addition to this special edition holiday gift, consumers can choose from a full range of Martha Stewart CBD products including 30-count gummies in Citrus Medley or Berry Medley, oil drops in Blood Orange, Meyer Lemon or Unflavored, and soft gels.

For more information, or to purchase Martha Stewart CBD, visit www.marthastewartcbd.com .

