Martha Stewart to Appear as Keynote Speaker at the Best Pet Workplaces New York Summit on April 3

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WUF (With U Forever) and Nationwide announce the second Best Pet Workplaces (BPW) event, taking place in New York City on April 3, 2024. BPW features top business leaders who support pet-inclusive cultures to improve employee wellbeing and business results.

The New York event, entitled " Wellbeing 4 All ," will examine the individual and workplace benefits derived from the human-animal bond and will feature a keynote address from one of the world's most vocal animal advocates Martha Stewart.

The BPW series will return to Los Angeles on May 16 with two additional cities and dates to be announced.

"Building on the incredible success of our first event last year, Best Pet Workplaces will bring its message of pet-conscious culture to four major cities, starting with New York and Los Angeles," says WUF co-founder and CEO Clinton Misamore. "Pets provide so many opportunities for better wellbeing, performance, and collaboration in and out of the workplace which we want every company in every part of the country to experience."

"We're excited to partner with WUF again to present this unique forum for corporate thought leaders to share ideas about how to cultivate a pet-conscious culture which contributes to a healthy, productive workforce," said Mariel Devesa, Head of Growth, Expansion and Development for Nationwide pet insurance. "Nurturing employees' relationships with pets is rewarding for all, with measurable health benefits for employees and positive financial impact for companies."

Best Pet Workplaces features a variety of incredible speakers from around the country including: Martha Stewart; Nationwide - Heidi Sirota (Chief Pet Officer); NBCUniversal - Vicky Williams (Chief Human Resources Officer); Mars Petcare - Fernando Silva (Vice President, Marketing for CESAR® Canine Cuisine); Pretty Litter - Daniel Rotman (Chief Executive Officer); Mary Ruth Organics - Mary Ruth and David Ghiyam (Founders); HABRI - Steven Feldman (President); Pet Partners - Traci Pryor (Chief Development Officer); and a special appearance from Noodles the Pooch. Participating speakers are subject to change.

Best Pet Workplaces is also supported by strategic partnerships with Peer150 Human Resources - the leading HR network in America; CESAR® Canine Cuisine – proudly part of the Mars family of brands; and HABRI (Human Animal Bond Research Institute) - the leading research organization for the connection between humans and animals.

Programming will begin at 8 a.m. at Ease Hospitality featuring a curated lunch experience from Kira Faiman, founder of Von Gern Home. The day will close with the keynote from Martha Stewart at the Jams Restaurant in 1Hotel Central Park, followed by a "Yappy Hour".

Companies interested in attending may apply at bestpetworkplaces.com .

About WUF (With U Forever) is a lifestyle brand that activates and unites communities through a shared love of dogs. Founded in 2020, WUF has spearheaded community events and initiatives around Los Angeles that bring people, businesses, and dogs together. Through programs such as Saturday Dog Club and Best Pet Workplaces, WUF engages its audience through digital and IRL event and content series that bring neighbors and strangers together with dogs at the center of it all.

About Nationwide pet insurance

With more than 1.2 million insured pets, Nationwide is the first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the United States. Nationwide pet health insurance plans cover dogs, cats, birds and exotic pets for multiple medical problems and conditions relating to accidents, illnesses and injuries.

About Nationwide

Nationwide, a Fortune 100 company based in Columbus, Ohio, is one of the largest and strongest diversified insurance and financial services organizations in the United States. Nationwide is rated A+ by Standard & Poor's. An industry leader in driving customer-focused innovation, Nationwide provides a full range of insurance and financial services products including auto, business, homeowners, farm and life insurance; public and private sector retirement plans, annuities, mutual funds and ETFs; excess & surplus, specialty and surety; pet, motorcycle and boat insurance. For more information, visit www.nationwide.com . Subscribe today to receive the latest news from Nationwide and follow Nationwide PR on X .

Nationwide, Nationwide is on your side, and the Nationwide N and Eagle are service marks of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company. © 2024.

