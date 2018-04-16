Martha Stewart to be Dallas Arboretum's Great Contributor Award Honoree and Speaker on May 11

Hopkins said, "Martha Stewart has brought into millions of American homes a respect for artistry in our everyday life, and her latest book extends her artistry into horticulture and arranging flowers. We are thrilled that she has chosen the Arboretum to announce this book on her passion for growing flowers and engaging the best of design in gardens and flower arrangements. As lovers of the Dallas Arboretum, we share that passion."

According to Penguin Random House: "Martha Stewart's lifelong love of flowers began at a young age, as she dug in and planted alongside her father in their family garden, growing healthy, beautiful blooms, every year. The indispensable lessons she learned then–and those she has since picked up from master gardeners–form the best practices she applies to her voluminous flower gardens today. This lifetime of wisdom, compiled in Martha's Flowers, forms a must-have handbook for flower gardeners and enthusiasts of all skill levels."

According to Martha from her book: "The bouquets and arrangements in this book resulted from our close planning and envisioning—and luck—in growing spectacular blooms that combine well with one another, or with foliage, to bedazzle a room or call one's eyes to attention."

Tables are $3,000, $5,000 and $10,000. Tickets are $500 to $1,000. Sponsorships are also available. For more information, contact Missy Whisler at mwhisler@dallasarboretum.org or 214.515.6688, or visit dallasarboretum.org.

Excerpted from Martha's Flowers by Martha Stewart and Kevin Sharkey. Copyright © 2018 by Martha Stewart with Kevin Sharkey. All rights reserved.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/martha-stewart-to-be-dallas-arboretums-great-contributor-award-honoree-and-speaker-on-may-11-300630324.html

SOURCE Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Related Links

http://www.dallasarboretum.org

