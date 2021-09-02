Martha Stewart Wine Co. Announces Brand Expansion

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquee Brands, DRINKS, and Martha Stewart Wine Co. , the online wine collection featuring a selection of wines hand-picked by America's lifestyle expert Martha Stewart, celebrates a year of landmark partnerships, including new collections with Kroger, The Wine Shop on the Instacart Marketplace and Macy's Wine Shop, and unprecedented growth in customer demand as online wine continues to surge in popularity.

"Over the past four years, I have sampled thousands of wines for our Martha Stewart Wine Co. customers. Only the best bottles make the cut," said Martha Stewart. "As we approach the holiday season, I am excited to share these delicious and affordable wines with the millions of Instacart and Macy's Wine Shop customers across the nation. Now, it's easier than ever to pour the right wine, and enjoy the best wine, at every occasion."

Martha Stewart Wine Co. offers customers the option to purchase individual bottles, curated packs, or a no-obligation quarterly wine club, as well as special occasion gift memberships all with the convenience and safety of home delivery. Since its founding in 2017, the brand has developed a loyal following and has methodically expanded its reach through various strategic partnerships:



In 2018, Martha began showcasing her namesake wines during on-air appearances on QVC , resulting in numerous sold-out promotions

, resulting in numerous sold-out promotions In 2019, the brand partnered with DRINKS Wine as a Service (WaaS) client Boxed to offer exclusive sets of wines to its customers

to offer exclusive sets of wines to its customers That same year, Martha Stewart introduced her flagship capsule collection with Wine Insiders , the Internet's preeminent destination for premium wine at everyday low prices; wines from the Martha Stewart Wine Co. collection are now in more than 20% of Wine Insiders orders

Martha Stewart Wine Co. has been steadily growing since its inception and the last year was the most pivotal in the brand's history in which it tripled sales.

During the same period, DRINKS expanded the network of high-profile storefronts for Martha Stewart Wine Co.:



Kroger: Last month, the brand introduced a collection on Kroger Wine bringing Martha's unique collection of affordable premium wine to Kroger's ship-to-home program reaching customers in 19 states, plus Washington D.C.

Last month, the brand introduced a collection on bringing Martha's unique collection of affordable premium wine to Kroger's ship-to-home program reaching customers in 19 states, plus Macy's : In May, the brand debuted a collection on Macy's Wine Shop , the retailer's new online wine store

: In May, the brand debuted a collection on , the retailer's new online wine store Instacart: In late 2020, the brand curated a collection of wines for The Wine Shop on the Instacart marketplace, a ship-to-home wine offering available exclusively on Instacart — representing Martha Stewart Wine Co.'s first foray into reaching the massively growing audience of online delivery platforms

"Martha Stewart is undoubtedly the queen of entertaining, with one of the most expansive and enduring lifestyle brands in the world. Four years ago — before the world was paying attention — Martha recognized the unmet opportunity in online wine," said Zac Brandenberg, Co-founder & CEO of DRINKS. "We were honored to partner with her and bring Martha Stewart Wine Co. to life. Today, we're thrilled to see how the brand has grown and evolved to span not only its DTC online shop, but also to other retailers, brands, and marketplaces."



About Martha Stewart Wine Co.

Martha Stewart Wine Co. , powered by online adult beverage leader DRINKS, is a curated wine collection and online wine shop featuring a selection of wines hand-picked by America's lifestyle expert Martha Stewart. Martha Stewart Wine Co. offers a selection of delicious, affordable, and Martha-approved wines to customers in 41 states plus D.C., with fast, no-cost shipping on orders of more than six bottles. Martha Stewart Wine Co. offerings include red, white, sparkling, and rosé varietals, available by individual bottles and in packs of six or twelve. Customers can also choose to join an effortless wine club, receiving a 12-pack of hand-picked wine every 12 weeks.

About DRINKS

DRINKS ( http://www.drinks.com ) connects retailers, brands, and marketplaces to the $250 billion alcohol market. The company's innovative Wine as a Service (WaaS) platform enables its partners to bring adult beverages safely and conveniently to their customers across the United States in 1-2 days. DRINKS optimizes alcohol e-commerce with its patented DRINKS IQ technology, which empowers retailers to leverage AI-based predictive merchandising and marketing to personalize customer experiences. DRINKS was named a top place to work by Built In LA for the last three years, one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes for the past two years, and was recognized as the Most Innovative Retail Model by Modern Retail in 2020.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is a leading global brand owner and marketer. Owned by investor funds managed by Neuberger Berman, one of the world's leading employee-owned investment managers, Marquee Brands targets high-quality brands with strong consumer awareness and long-term growth potential. Marquee Brands seeks to identify brands in various consumer product segments with the goal of expanding their reach across retail channels, geography, and product categories while preserving the brand heritage and enhancing the ultimate consumer experience. Through its global team of professionals and partners, Marquee Brands monitors trends and markets in order to grow and manage brands in partnership with retailers, licensees, and manufacturers through engaging, impactful, strategic planning, marketing, and e-commerce. www.marqueebrands.com. In 2019, Marquee Brands acquired the Martha Stewart brand, which reaches approximately 100 million consumers across all media and merchandising platforms each month. Martha Stewart is the Founder of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and America's most trusted lifestyle expert and teacher. Her branded products can be found in more than 70 million households and have a growing retail presence in thousands of locations.

