Martial Arts University Offers Flexible Online and In-Person Martial Arts Training with Expert Instruction

MIAMI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Martial Arts University, a comprehensive online martial arts platform, is excited to offer a wide range of training courses in multiple styles. Founded by experienced martial artist Juan Guzman, Martial Arts University provides an accessible and flexible solution for individuals seeking to improve their fitness, learn self-defense, or achieve higher ranks in martial arts.

Martial Arts University

Online Courses with Live Sessions

Martial Arts University offers fully online pre-recorded martial arts courses that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. Each course includes live online sessions where students receive personalized feedback and coaching to ensure their progress. Students can choose from a variety of styles and are granted access to private videos upon registration.

Specialized Challenges for Focused Learning

In addition to complete courses, Martial Arts University offers the ability to focus on learning specific forms through its challenges. This option is ideal for those looking to enhance specific aspects of their training without committing to the full curriculum for a rank. Students can select challenges that meet their interests and training needs.

Stay Updated on Events

Martial Arts University keeps members informed about upcoming events related to multiple styles. While events listed on the website are for informational purposes, registration must be completed directly with the organizing party. The team at Martial Arts University is always ready to assist with the registration process, ensuring no one misses out on these valuable opportunities.

In-Person Training in Miami

For residents of Miami, FL, Martial Arts University offers in-person training sessions. Students who sign up for in-person classes also receive free access to the corresponding online course material for their rank.

Exclusive 7-Day Free Trial

New members can enjoy a 7-day free trial for one specific course of their choice. Simply reach out to request the trial and start training immediately.

About Martial Arts University

Martial Arts University offers expert-led online and in-person martial arts training, helping students of all levels improve their skills and achieve personal growth. Founded by Juan Guzman, the platform is designed to meet the needs of modern martial artists looking for flexibility, quality instruction, and a global community.

For more information, visit nas.io/martialartsuniversity and www.martialartsuni.com.

Contact:

Juan Guzman

Founder, Martial Arts University

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 954-681-0725

SOURCE Martial Arts University