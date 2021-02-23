Martin Alfredo Garache's new book Amándote a la Distancia, is an enrapturing collection of poems that share an unbreakable love amid separation and loneliness
SAN PABLO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- The book Amándote a la Distancia was created by Martin Alfredo Garache. Martin is an author who was born in Managua, Nicaragua. His poetic spirit reappeared when he wrote to his partner due to a forced separation.
Garache said this about his book: "This work is a fragment of the love story of a Nicaraguan couple, whose happiness was affected by the effects of the fratricidal war that brought so much pain to that town in the '80s and that, sadly, like thousands of families more, they were forced to separate.
As a result of the well-known political situation in that country at that time, it was not possible for him to leave, given his status as a military officer. But she did manage to emigrate to the United States to reside there. To overcome the distance, they wrote and sent correspondence every Friday. She knew how to keep jealously and with tender love letters, postcards, and other writings that she regularly received, noting that his writing was somewhat poetic. She said what she said with the flavor of poetry.
The separation reached the age of twelve, after which fate allowed them to be united again and it was when by mutual agreement they extracted the poetic portions that each letter had and thus gave birth to this book, as a testimony that it is possible to remain lovers, keep love alive in time and love at a distance."
Published by Page Publishing, Martin Alfredo Garache's new book Amándote a la Distancia fills the readers with feelings of compassion, yearning, and hope in life as they delve into heartfelt poems that emanate grace and wisdom in life.
