Martin Beaulieu Joins CircleBlack's Board of Directors

KINGSTON, N.J., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CircleBlack, the online financial data aggregation and empowerment platform for financial advisors and their clients, today announced it has added Martin Beaulieu to its board of directors. Mr. Beaulieu joins Bill Bartzak, Michael Castellano, John Michel and Martin Tuchman on CircleBlack's board.

Martin Beaulieu brings over 35 years of financial services and investment experience to his board position. Mr. Beaulieu is Executive Chairman of Artivest, where he is responsible for investment product development, multichannel distribution, and overall growth execution strategy. He has also played a leading role in integrating Artivest and Altegris following their merger in June 2018, a combination which makes Artivest the largest independent provider of premier alternative investment and technology solutions, with over $3 billion in client assets.

Mr. Beaulieu was most recently Executive Chairman and CEO of Altegris. Prior to this, he served as Head of Retail iShares U.S. at BlackRock, where he led the iShares distribution team's activities across all domestic retail channels. Earlier in his career, Mr. Beaulieu was Vice Chairman and Head of Global Distribution for MFS Investment Management.

CircleBlack provides financial advisors with a centralized, single-sign-on data hub which provides all the tools necessary to manage their clients and portfolios while seamlessly integrating all of a practice's technology applications. The firm's innovative technology is designed to give advisors a complete 360-degree overview of every client's portfolio in one easily accessible location—and deliver actionable intelligence that can build trust between advisors and clients. CircleBlack launched its solution in 2016, and has experienced tremendous growth. The CircleBlack platform currently supports more than 50,000 households and $65 billion in assets.

"CircleBlack's commitment to harnessing data aggregation and innovative technology to enhance transparency for investors, and empower advisors to provide more value and grow their practices, is a positive disruptive force in the wealth tech industry," said Martin Beaulieu, Executive Chairman of Artivest. "I am proud to be in a position to work with the team at CircleBlack to help simplify wealth management for investors and advisors alike—an effort which can give many hardworking people the tools and insights to improve their lives."

"Marty's extensive leadership experience in asset management and distribution, including alternative investments, makes him an ideal addition to the CircleBlack board as we continue to expand the services and capabilities that we provide to independent advisory firms and broker-dealers," said John Michel, Founder and CEO of CircleBlack.

In addition to his membership on CircleBlack's board of directors, Mr. Beaulieu also serves on the advisory board of Vestigo Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on making early stage financial technology investments.

Founded by John Michel and a team of experienced financial innovators in 2014, CircleBlack provides financial advisors with technology that aggregates data, integrates other financial applications seamlessly, provides actionable intelligence about client portfolios and helps advisors better manage clients' wealth which helps grow and deepen advisor-client relationships. CircleBlack's platform leverages three pending patents that help sustain CircleBlack's unique competitive advantages. CircleBlack believes in making wealth management better, for both the investor and the advisor. The platform is built for the 21st Century in a web-based application format that can be taken anywhere and accessed anytime, through a computer, tablet or smartphone. For more information about CircleBlack, visit www.circleblack.com.

