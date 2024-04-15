COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank of Central Ohio (FBCO) has announced the appointment of Martin Brady as President of its banking operations, eﬀective April 15, 2024.

Brady comes to FBCO after successfully managing the Ohio commercial banking team at First Merchants Bank for the past 15 years.

First Bank of Central Ohio (FBCO) announces the appointment of Martin Brady as President of its banking operations. Post this Martin Brady Hired as President of First Bank of Central Ohio

In his role as president, he will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day activities of its two Central Ohio locations, as well as the bank's commercial and residential lending practices.

"Martin brings a level of experience to our team that will help us move to the next level," said John Smiley, Chief Executive Oﬀicer. "His relationship with the Central Ohio business community is unique. I couldn't be happier that he's joined our team."

"I'm very excited to be taking on this role," Brady said. "First Bank of Central Ohio is very well positioned in the marketplace and well equipped to deliver significant impact for our customers."

According to Smiley, small- and medium-sized businesses in the Columbus area continue to be FBCO's primary focus, ensuring they have access to capital and the other resources they need to thrive. "That's why I believe Martin was a perfect fit for us," he noted.

In addition to his role at FBCO, Brady serves as the current President of Nazareth Towers, a nonprofit organization that works to provide aﬀordable housing.

He has been active in the Columbus Chamber of Commerce, as a member of its Small Business Council; the Family Business Center; the Salvation Army; and St. Timothy's School.

Prior to his tenure at First Merchants Bank, Brady worked in the Middle Market Group at Key Bank.

He obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Finance and Marketing from The Ohio State University. Brady has four children and lives in Powell with his wife Marina and their daughter.

About First Bank of Central Ohio

First Bank of Central Ohio is a locally owned and operated community-driven bank, established in 2021 by local business owners to serve Central Ohio business owners. It currently operates branches in Worthington and Upper Arlington, oﬀering a full range of personal and business banking services.

FBCO provides small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the Columbus area with the expert consultation, service and financial services they require to successfully operate and grow, specializing in solutions for medical and dental practices, commercial real estate brokers, and property management companies.

