Martin Dental Studio Opens New Dental Office in Madison, TN

MADISON, Tenn., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Good and honest dentistry arrives in Madison, TN at Martin Dental Studio. Located at 505 Myatt Dr., Madison, TN 37115, Martin Dental Studio offers comprehensive dentistry for the entire family — general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, surgical dentistry, routine dental cleanings and preventative dental services.

At Martin Dental Studio, patients can choose among several cosmetic dentistry services including: porcelain veneers, teeth whitening, dental bonding, crowns, crown lengthening, gum recession treatment, full mouth rehab and Invisalign® clear braces.

Using state-of-the-art technology and advanced treatment techniques, patients can receive  surgical dentistry services including dental implants, sedation dentistry, wisdom teeth removal and tooth extractions.

At Martin Dental Studio, general dentistry services include: porcelain fillings, porcelain crowns, porcelain bridges, root canal treatment, dentures, fixed bridges, emergency dental care, family dentistry, dental sealants, endodontic treatment, bruxism (teeth grinding) treatment, and mouth guards/night guards.

Lastly, patients can receive cleanings and preventative services including: dental exams, dental cleanings, digital x-rays, home care guidance, oral cancer exams and periodontal disease treatment.

According to Dr. Thomas Martin of Martin Dental Studio, "We are excited to welcome you and your family to a comfortable, stress-free experience at Martin Dental Studio. Our trained and licensed dental hygienists and dental assistants will make sure you're comfortable and happy. And you'll experience prompt, courteous and professional assistance from our friendly front office staff. We warmly welcome you and your family."

As a family-oriented dental practice in Madison, Martin Dental Studio tailors dental care to each patient, focusing on creating the best dental experience possible. The office was designed with a patient's comfort and health in mind.

Martin Dental Studio currently accepts new dental patients in Madison and nearby areas. Call our office today or visit our website for an appointment.

About Dr. Thomas Martin
Thomas Martin, DDS was born in Lombard, Illinois and graduated from Indiana University with both a bachelor's degree and master's degree in biology. He achieved his Doctorate in Dental Surgery (DDS) degree at Indiana University School of Dentistry in 2016. Dr. Martin's special interests include restorative dentistry, dentoalveolar surgery, and implant dentistry.

Contact
https://www.martindentalstudiotn.com/
615-865-2260

