Martin Fleischmann Joins Response Media as Chief Client Officer

ATLANTA, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Response Media, the 40-year-old dean of digital marketing agencies in Atlanta, welcomes Martin Fleischmann as its first-ever Chief Client Officer.

Fleischmann brings over 20 years of digital marketing leadership and lead generation experience to Response Media, having held senior roles with a variety of tech, digital advertising, online education, and consulting companies. Most notably, he was co-founder and CEO of a pioneering internet lead generation company for insurance agencies that hit #80 on the Inc500, topped The Deloitte Tech Fast 50 in Georgia, then ranked #4 the very next year.

"Marty has a proven record of successfully growing and improving the marketing success of a variety of businesses," said Response Media CEO Josh Perlstein. "Those skillsets will be invaluable as he advises brand leaders and guides our clients' marketing efforts to new heights."

"I have known the great client results that Josh and his teams at Response have achieved for many years," said Fleischmann, "so I was happy to jump at the chance to join them and help expand the delivery of their industry-leading services. Response has always punched above its weight; I'm here to help us continue to evolve our winning solutions."

As Chief Client Officer, Fleischmann will lead the client account teams' high-ROI sales creation services for existing major brand clients, and recruit more brands looking to improve their customer acquisition results. He also is active civically as a Leadership Atlanta 2012 graduate, non-profit board leader with 21st Century Leaders Group among others, and founder/chair of the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 40 Under 40 Alumni Group. He was also named a Top 25 Atlanta Entrepreneur 3 years in a row by Catalyst Magazine.

Fleischmann holds a B.A. in Economics from Yale University and an MBA from The Wharton School of Business. He remains active on reunion and marketing committees at both schools.

About Response Media

Response Media is one of the most tenured and respected digital marketing agencies in the Atlanta area, and recently ranked as one of the top CRM agencies in North America. Dedicated to developing and growing trust-based customer-brand relationships, Response Media's diverse and talented group has worked with some of the world's most recognizable brands, from companies including Procter & Gamble, Disney, IBM, Wells Fargo, Coca-Cola, and Danone. To learn more about Response Media visit: http://www.responsemedia.com/

