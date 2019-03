SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Gorrochategui Vigoreaux, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the field of Radiology in recognition of his role as a Radiologist at Centro de Radiología Intervencional de Puerto Rico.

A medical center that utilizes the latest innovations in medical technology in an effort to better serve their clients, Centro de Radiología Intervencional de Puerto Rico specializes in providing their clients with the quality healthcare services that they deserve. Specializing in all facets of radiology, the medical center lends a compassionate approach to those they serve.

Having serving in the medical industry for over eleven years, Dr. Martin Gorrochategui Vigoreaux has served in his current capacity as a Radiologist for four years. Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Vigoreaux has attained extensive experience in the areas of interventional radiology, vascular radiology, biopsies, fluoroscopy, tomography, and the use of MRI. A strong advocate in assisting those in need, Dr. Vigoreaux enjoys the technological aspects of radiology and being of assistance to all medical specialties. Attributing his success to his, "openness to help all doctors in all medical fields," when asked his advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. Vigoreaux states that you must, "be ready to work hard and make personal sacrifices."

Board Certified in both Diagnostic Radiology and in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, throughout the course of his education and training Dr. Vigoreaux attended Ponce Health Sciences University where he received his Medical Doctor Degree. Dr. Vigoreaux attended Hospital Damas where he completed his internship, Harlem Hospital Center where he completed his resident, and the University of Miami where he completed his fellowship.

To further enhance his professional development, Dr. Vigoreaux is a distinguished fellow of several elite organizations including HIMA San Pablo, Hospital Menonita Caguas, and Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital. Dr. Vigoreaux is also a dedicated member of the SIR and the American College of Radiology.

