Martin Guitar Introduces the HD-28 Semiquincentennial, Honoring 250 Years of American Independence

Limited to 250 guitars, the commemorative model features Revolutionary-era white oak, custom artwork, and iconic HD-28 tone

NAZARETH, Pa., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C. F. Martin & Co.® today announced the HD-28 Semiquincentennial, a limited-edition acoustic guitar created to commemorate the 250th anniversary of American independence. Built on the iconic HD-28 platform, the model brings together American history, original artwork, and nearly 200 years of Martin craftsmanship.

C.F. Martin & Co. HD-28 Semiquincentential

Limited to just 250 guitars, the HD-28 Semiquincentennial features wood from the legendary Basking Ridge white oak, a 600-year-old tree that stood through the Revolutionary War and generations of American history. It also features a reclaimed Sitka spruce top with custom artwork by longtime Martin collaborator and artist Robert Goetzl.

The release coincides with another significant milestone: the 50th anniversary of the Martin HD-28. Introduced in 1976, the year of America's Bicentennial, the HD-28 has become one of Martin's most recognized and beloved rosewood Dreadnought models.

"This is one of those projects where a lot of history comes together," says Chris Martin IV, chairman of the board and sixth-generation leader of C. F. Martin & Co. "Martin has been part of the American story for nearly 200 years, and our family has its own connection to the Revolution, so celebrating the country's 250th anniversary feels especially meaningful. It also brings us back to 1976, when Martin marked the Bicentennial and introduced the HD-28. Fifty years later, using that same model as the foundation for this guitar just felt right. It's a really special way to celebrate the past while creating something that can carry the story forward."

A Piece of Revolutionary-Era History

At the heart of the HD-28 Semiquincentennial is wood from the Basking Ridge white oak, also known as the Holy Oak. Located a little more than 50 miles from Martin's home in Nazareth, Pennsylvania, the tree stood in Basking Ridge, New Jersey, for approximately 600 years before being taken down in 2017 after reaching the end of its natural life.

The tree witnessed the First Great Awakening, the Revolutionary War, and centuries of American history. Local lore holds that George Washington's troops drilled within view of its branches and that Washington himself picnicked beneath it with the Marquis de Lafayette.

Wood from the historic oak is incorporated into the guitar's endpiece, heelcap, and Liberty Bell headplate inlay, placing a tangible piece of Revolutionary-era history directly into the instrument. That story continues across the reclaimed Sitka spruce top through imagery of a bald eagle, Philadelphia's Independence Hall, and a colonial-era American flag. Together with the Liberty Bell inlay, these details reflect Pennsylvania's central role in the nation's founding while connecting the guitar's story to Martin's longtime home in Nazareth.

The custom artwork was created by Robert Goetzl, whose work has appeared on several notable Martin instruments, including the Biosphere® guitars, 00L Earth, and his hand-painted namesake Dreadnought models. Together, the historic materials and original artwork create a distinctive visual tribute to America's founding and 250 years of independence.

Built on the Iconic HD-28 Platform

The HD-28 Semiquincentennial remains unmistakably an HD-28 at its core. It features a Dreadnought body, solid East Indian rosewood back and sides, bold herringbone top inlay, and Golden Era scalloped forward-shifted X-bracing. Together, these appointments deliver the powerful bass, rich overtones, volume, and dynamic response that have defined the model for five decades.

Additional features include a Golden Era Modified Low Oval neck profile, 1 3/4-inch nut width, ebony Golden Era modern belly bridge, bone bridge pins, antique white binding, and a Semiquincentennial star fingerboard design crafted from paua and mother of pearl.

The Liberty Bell headplate inlay combines Basking Ridge white oak with bronze, tying the guitar's historic materials and commemorative design together. Each guitar comes strung with Martin Authentic Acoustic Lifespan® 2.0 strings and includes a molded hardshell case.

Availability

The Martin HD-28 Semiquincentennial will be available through authorized Martin dealers beginning Thursday, July 2, 2026.

For more information, visit martinguitar.com.

ABOUT C. F. MARTIN & CO.

C. F. Martin & Co. has been making the finest handcrafted acoustic guitars for nearly two hundred years. For some of the biggest names and the most revered musical legends across every genre and every decade. And we've been doing it with pure artistic passion, a deep love for all things music, and an unwavering commitment to our community and the environment.

But most importantly, we're still doing it... for you. For current and future generations of pioneers, rebels, and dreamers. For the beginners, the pros, and everyone in between. We believe music is an unstoppable force. It raises us up. Tells our truths. Gets us on our feet. Expresses our deepest heartaches. And our greatest joys.

So, we'll continue to make the very best acoustic instruments and strings for as long as there are people like you who love music and love making it. We want to be there to help you tell your story. To help you share your music with the world. To help unleash the artist within.

We're ready for the next two hundred years. Want to come with us? Visit martinguitar.com.

SOURCE C.F. Martin & Co.