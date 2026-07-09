Martin Guitar and Shawn Mendes Introduce Two New Signature Models

The 000-10E Shawn Mendes and limited-edition 000-28 Shawn Mendes draw inspiration from a cherished 1920s Martin

NAZARETH, Pa., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- C. F. Martin & Co.® today announced the launch of two new Shawn Mendes signature guitars: the limited-edition 000-28 Shawn Mendes and the Road Series 000-10E Shawn Mendes. Inspired by a small-bodied Martin from the 1920s that became part of Shawn's writing and recording process, the two models bring its intimate feel and distinctive vintage details to today's players.

Shawn Mendes and C.F. Martin Co.

A longtime Martin player, Shawn previously collaborated with the company on the 000JR-10E Shawn Mendes, introduced in 2022. This latest partnership expands that story with two full-size 000 models—one a highly limited Style 28 instrument inspired by his stage guitar, the other a more accessible, performance-ready acoustic-electric.

"Martin guitars are my first go-to guitar to pick up when I'm making a song," Shawn said. "They feel like they have a story in them. They feel like they have songs in them."

The inspiration began with a vintage Martin 0-42 that Shawn found in a Brooklyn guitar shop. Its compact body, pyramid bridge, distinctive pickguard, and slotted-headstock design immediately stood out to him. Martin later built an ornate stage guitar inspired by that instrument, which became the foundation for the two new signature models.

"It's super important to me to have more than one option—a more accessible guitar for people and one that is closer to the thing that I play onstage," Shawn said.

000-28 Shawn Mendes

Limited to only 88 guitars worldwide, the 000-28 Shawn Mendes pairs solid East Indian rosewood back and sides with a solid spruce top featuring antique toner, bold herringbone trim, and Golden Era scalloped X-bracing.

Vintage-inspired appointments include a modern pyramid-style ebony bridge, uniquely shaped faux tortoise pickguard, and slotted headstock with gold Waverly® side-mount tuners. The ebony fingerboard features Shawn's custom mother-of-pearl eagle inlay, representing freedom, change, and creative renewal.

Each guitar includes a molded hardshell case and a signed, individually numbered interior label.

000-10E Shawn Mendes

The 000-10E Shawn Mendes brings the collaboration to a wider range of players through a Road Series build made entirely with FSC®-certified tonewoods.

Solid sapele back and sides pair with a solid spruce top for a warm, balanced voice, while scalloped X-bracing supports resonance and projection. Signature details include the same uniquely shaped faux tortoise pickguard, a subtle eagle inlay made from FSC-certified sapele, and the first straightline pyramid bridge offered in the Road Series.

A Performing Artist neck with high-performance taper provides modern playability, while Martin E1 electronics with a built-in tuner make the guitar ready for recording and performance. A softshell case is included.

"It's the more accessible version of the two guitars, but it plays so beautifully, so luxuriously, and it sounds really, really nice," Shawn said.

Both models reflect Shawn's belief that a great songwriting guitar should be able to move effortlessly from quiet fingerpicking to full, open strumming.

"Martin guitars are great for a singer-songwriter because you can take them to ten, or they can sit with you at two," he said. "They're really a companion for a singer-songwriter."

Giving Back

With the release of the 000-10E Shawn Mendes and the 000-28 Shawn Mendes, Martin Guitar is proud to support the Shawn Mendes Foundation and its mission to amplify, empower, and uplift youth changemakers, their organizations, and their work. The Shawn Mendes Foundation is a sponsored program of the Social Impact Fund, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization.

Availability

The 000-28 Shawn Mendes and 000-10E Shawn Mendes are available beginning July 9, 2026, through authorized Martin dealers and at martinguitar.com.

ABOUT SHAWN MENDES

GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-platinum singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes has become one of the defining pop artists of his generation, known for heartfelt lyrics, soaring vocals, and an intimate connection to the acoustic guitar. Shawn's expansive catalog includes multi-platinum hits such as "Treat You Better," "Stitches," "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," "If I Can't Have You," and "Señorita." In 2018, Shawn released his self-titled platinum album, Shawn Mendes, which was nominated in two categories for the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards®, including Song of the Year for "In My Blood" and Best Pop Vocal Album. In 2020, Mendes' fourth album, Wonder, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking his fourth consecutive chart-topping album. Mendes' latest album, Shawn, released two years ago, draws deeply from his travels and experiences over the last few years. Representing Shawn's most musically intimate and lyrically honest work to date, the album was written acoustically on his vintage Martin guitar and received widespread critical acclaim.

A longtime Martin player, Shawn has often turned to acoustic guitars as a source of inspiration in his songwriting and performances. In 2022, he partnered with Martin on his first signature model, the 000JR-10E Shawn Mendes, reflecting his passion for creativity, sustainability, and connection. His latest Martin collaboration continues that story with two new signature models inspired by his cherished 1920s Martin.

Beyond his music career, Shawn focuses his charitable efforts on empowering young people to make positive change in their communities. In 2019, he launched the Shawn Mendes Foundation (SMF) to support young changemakers, amplify their voices, and inspire and uplift young leaders.

ABOUT C. F. MARTIN & CO.

C. F. Martin & Co. has been making the finest handcrafted acoustic guitars for nearly two hundred years. For some of the biggest names and the most revered musical legends across every genre and every decade. And we've been doing it with pure artistic passion, a deep love for all things music, and an unwavering commitment to our community and the environment.

But most importantly, we're still doing it... for you. For current and future generations of pioneers, rebels, and dreamers. For the beginners, the pros, and everyone in between. We believe music is an unstoppable force. It raises us up. Tells our truths. Gets us on our feet. Expresses our deepest heartaches. And our greatest joys.

So, we'll continue to make the very best acoustic instruments and strings for as long as there are people like you who love music and love making it. We want to be there to help you tell your story. To help you share your music with the world. To help unleash the artist within.

We're ready for the next two hundred years. Want to come with us? Visit martinguitar.com.

SOURCE C.F. Martin & Co.