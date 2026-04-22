Martin Guitar Celebrates Earth Day 2026 with New Biosphere® Guitar & Latest Impact Report

New FSC®-certified Biosphere guitar supports penguin conservation alongside the release of Martin's latest sustainability milestones

NAZARETH, Pa., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Earth Day 2026, C. F. Martin & Co.® continues its long-standing commitment to sustainability with the release of the 00L Biosphere IV and its latest Impact Report. Together, these initiatives reflect Martin's belief that protecting the planet and creating exceptional instruments go hand in hand.

Introducing the 00L Biosphere IV: A Tribute to Antarctica

00L Biosphere IV

Each Earth Day, Martin unveils a special Biosphere guitar that brings together meaningful artistry and responsibly sourced materials—and this year's model turns its focus to one of the most extreme and fragile environments on Earth.

The 00L Biosphere IV features original artwork by renowned artist Robert Goetzl, capturing a powerful moment between an emperor penguin parent and its chick. Shielded from the Antarctic wind, the image reflects both resilience and vulnerability in a rapidly changing world.

"When your environment is at threat, you feel very protective of your offspring—and the creatures around you that need protecting," says Goetzl. "That's what this piece is about."

Crafted entirely from FSC-certified woods, this sloped-shoulder 00L model features a Sitka spruce top, sapele back and sides, and flamed maple binding. It's a guitar designed not only to be played, but to spark awareness and inspire action.

As part of this year's release, Martin is proud to support the Global Penguin Society with a donation to advance its mission of protecting penguin species, preserving critical coastal ecosystems, and fostering environmental education worldwide.

2025 Impact Report: Measurable Progress, Meaningful Change

Alongside the launch of the new Biosphere guitar, Martin is also releasing its 2025 Impact Report, highlighting continued progress across environmental stewardship, community engagement, and philanthropy.

Key highlights include:

103 grants awarded through the Martin Guitar Charitable Foundation, totaling $594,750

$35,000+ in donated instruments for music education and environmental causes

First Martin Sustainability Summit held at the solar-powered Commerce Lane facility

Six new instruments built with sustainable and domestically abundant tonewoods

200+ tons of recycled material across Martin facilities

These efforts represent tangible steps forward in Martin's ongoing journey to reduce its environmental footprint while supporting the communities it serves.

A Commitment That Continues

For nearly two centuries, Martin has relied on the natural world to craft its instruments—and protecting those resources remains essential to its future. From responsible wood sourcing to partnerships with global conservation organizations, sustainability is embedded in every part of the company's work.

To learn more about the 00L Biosphere IV and explore the full 2025 Impact Report, visit martinguitar.com/sustainability.

ABOUT C. F. MARTIN & CO.

C. F. Martin & Co. has been making the finest handcrafted acoustic guitars for nearly two hundred years. For some of the biggest names and the most revered musical legends across every genre and every decade. And we've been doing it with pure artistic passion, a deep love for all things music, and an unwavering commitment to our community and the environment.

But most importantly, we're still doing it... for you. For current and future generations of pioneers, rebels, and dreamers. For the beginners, the pros, and everyone in between. We believe music is an unstoppable force. It raises us up. Tells our truths. Gets us on our feet. Expresses our deepest heartaches. And our greatest joys.

So, we'll continue to make the very best acoustic instruments and strings for as long as there are people like you who love music and love making it. We want to be there to help you tell your story. To help you share your music with the world. To help unleash the artist within.

We're ready for the next two hundred years. Want to come with us? Visit martinguitar.com.

SOURCE C.F. Martin & Co.