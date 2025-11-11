Martin Guitar Launches Project 91: A Numbered Legacy

First four faithful reproductions of legendary pre-war D-45s unveiled, honoring the craftsmanship & spirit of Martin' s golden era

NAZARETH, Pa., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- C. F. Martin & Co.® proudly announces the launch of Project 91, an extraordinary new collection that brings to life 91 unique guitars, each a direct descendant of an original pre-war D-45—among the most coveted acoustic guitars ever made. Crafted with Brazilian rosewood backs and sides, every Project 91 instrument is individually linked to its historical counterpart by serial number, honoring the spirit, craftsmanship, and tone of Martin's golden era.

The first four models in this numbered legacy are now complete:

Project 91: A Numbered Legacy

D-45 1933 Project 91-1 – 12-fret body, slotted headstock bordered in pearl, torch headplate inlay, Style 45 snowflake fingerboard inlay, scalloped X-bracing.





– 12-fret body, slotted headstock bordered in pearl, torch headplate inlay, Style 45 snowflake fingerboard inlay, scalloped X-bracing. D-45 1934 Project 91-2 – 12-fret body, solid headstock bordered in pearl, C. F. Martin headplate inlay, Style 45 snowflake fingerboard inlay, scalloped X-bracing.





– 12-fret body, solid headstock bordered in pearl, C. F. Martin headplate inlay, Style 45 snowflake fingerboard inlay, scalloped X-bracing. D-45S 1936 Project 91-3 – 14-fret "special" wide body, Style 45 snowflake fingerboard inlay, forward-shifted scalloped X-bracing.





– 14-fret "special" wide body, Style 45 snowflake fingerboard inlay, forward-shifted scalloped X-bracing. D-45S 1936 Project 91-4 – 14-fret "special" wide body, Style 45 snowflake fingerboard inlay, forward-shifted scalloped X-bracing.

Each Project 91 guitar is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity in the case pocket, and a commemorative framed poster depicting its original reference instrument—available to those who register their guitar.

A Tribute Nearly a Century in the Making

Between 1933 and 1942, Martin built just 91 original D-45s. Today, fewer than that remain in circulation, each representing a priceless piece of music history.

"We're getting close to 100 years since the first D-45 was introduced," says Jason Ahner, museum and archives manager. "Project 91 is about recreating 91 of the greatest guitars ever built. We're doing our best to replicate how they would have been built back in the 1930s and early 1940s."

Continuing a Golden Era

The D-45 has long represented the pinnacle of Martin craftsmanship. "The 45 has always been the culmination of our best work," says Chris Martin IV, chairman of the board. "During my career, we've done D-50s, D-100s, D-200s—but there's something about the 45. The fact that we made the 91 during what people consider one of our golden eras—I would like to say today is another one—this is really exciting for me."

Each Project 91 guitar captures the tone and detail that defined that era, from forward- and rear-shifted bracing and vintage neck profiles to Brazilian rosewood backs and sides—while some of the 91 models will feature unique touches like thinner nut widths, a shaded top, a left-handed build, and even one with two pickguards.

"The D-45 represents the absolute top of the line for Martin guitars," adds Dick Boak, former museum and archives director. "The amount of work, the amount of detail in inlaying not only the top, sides, back, neck, and headstock, but also around the edges of the neck and endpiece—it just sets them apart."

Owning a Piece of Martin History

Every Project 91 guitar connects its owner directly to a specific original D-45. "You have a unique serial number that ties back to its predecessor," explains Tim Teel, instrument design manager. "When you register your guitar, you'll receive a framed poster showing that connection—your guitar's lineage to Martin's history."

Availability

The first four Project 91 guitars are now complete and available through select Martin dealers. The remaining models will be built and released in sequence over the coming years, each meticulously recreating its pre-war counterpart in sound, feel, and detail.

For more information on Project 91, visit martinguitar.com.

ABOUT C. F. MARTIN & CO.

C. F. Martin & Co. has been making the finest handcrafted acoustic guitars for nearly two hundred years. For some of the biggest names and the most revered musical legends across every genre and every decade. And we've been doing it with pure artistic passion, a deep love for all things music, and an unwavering commitment to our community and the environment.

But most importantly, we're still doing it... for you. For current and future generations of pioneers, rebels, and dreamers. For the beginners, the pros, and everyone in between. We believe music is an unstoppable force. It raises us up. Tells our truths. Gets us on our feet. Expresses our deepest heartaches. And our greatest joys.

So, we'll continue to make the very best acoustic instruments and strings for as long as there are people like you who love music and love making it. We want to be there to help you tell your story. To help you share your music with the world. To help unleash the artist within.

We're ready for the next two hundred years. Want to come with us? Visit martinguitar.com.

SOURCE C.F. Martin & Co.