Martin Hood to Open New Location in Peoria Heights

PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Hood LLC is excited to announce its expansion into the Greater Peoria area. Having secured a new office location in Peoria Heights, Martin Hood looks to extend their individual and business tax, audit, and accounting services to a larger client base throughout Central Illinois.

Peoria locals can soon meet with Martin Hood's team on the corner of North Prospect Rd. and East Samuel Ave, starting this February.

"We're currently in the process of setting up the new location, and we're hoping to be up and running here in early February," says Rachelle Parn, the Martin Hood partner heading up the Peoria expansion. "Martin Hood has wanted to expand to other markets for a long time now, so we're incredibly excited to be getting the chance to do so. Our firm is about community, so we can't wait to become more involved in the Peoria area."

In recent years, Martin Hood has been awarded two People's Choice Awards by the News-Gazette. Both awards were in 2019 and rated Martin Hood as number one in Tax Preparation and Accounting Services. Furthermore, Martin Hood's team participates in the community through firm volunteer activities and charitable giving, partnering with associations like the Habitat for Humanity and recently the Peoria Friendship House.

If you'd like to learn more about Martin Hood LLC, and the services they offer, you can visit them at their website: https://martinhood.com/ or contact them at (309) 322-7643.

Founded by Kim Martin and David Hood almost 40 years ago, Martin Hood became a staple in Champaign and the surrounding communities. With a focus on collaboration and high-quality service, Martin Hood has grown their team to offer a full range of accounting services, with access to high-level professionals who go above and beyond for their clients. You can contact them at (309) 322-7643. Their new office is located at 4801 N Prospect Rd, Peoria Heights, IL 61616.

PR Contact: Kayla Livingston

Website: www.webdesign309.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 309-213-9398

SOURCE Martin Hood LLC

Related Links

https://martinhood.com

