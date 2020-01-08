Martin Jönsson Appointed New CEO of AlzeCure Pharma

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of drug candidates for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the board has appointed Martin Jönsson as new CEO. Current CEO Johan Sandin, who is also one of the founders of AlzeCure Pharma, remains in the company as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) and will thus continue to be deeply involved in the research and development of the company's portfolio of candidate drugs.

Martin Jönsson comes most recently from a senior position at Ferring Pharmaceuticals in the US, where for the past five years, among other things, he was business area director for a number of therapy areas. He has extensive experience from various positions at both Ferring Pharmaceuticals and Roche, where he worked with business development, in- and out-licensing of pharmaceuticals, marketing and sales, and alliance management.



"I am happy to welcome Martin as the new CEO of AlzeCure. With over 20 years' experience in the global pharmaceutical industry, and senior positions in several different areas, I'm convinced that Martin is the right person to work intensively with our out-licensing business and continue to develop the broad portfolio of candidate drugs that Johan and the team at AlzeCure have built up," said Thomas Pollare, Chairman of the Board of AlzeCure Pharma.



AlzeCure is now ready to enter clinical stage and aims to have two candidate drugs in clinic trials by the end of 2020. As the company now enters a new phase, it is a central and natural step to further strengthen the company's leadership with expertise and experience from the business side.



"At the same time, being the company's CEO since its inception, Johan has played a vital role in establishing AlzeCure and leading the company through critical phases, in terms of research as well as financially and organisationally, including the listing on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market just over a year ago. I look forward to continue working with Johan when he, at his own request, enters another operational role in the company, with the responsibility for Alzecure's clinical and preclinical research," Thomas Pollare continued.



Martin Jönsson will become CEO of AlzeCure with effect from January 9, 2020.

About AlzeCure Pharma

AlzeCure Pharma AB is a Swedish pharmaceutical company engaged in innovative drug research with a primary focus on Alzheimer's disease. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing five drug candidates based on the two research platforms, NeuroRestore and Alzstatin. The NeuroRestore platform comprises symptom-relieving drug candidates while Alzstatin comprises disease modifying and preventive drug candidates. A diversified portfolio of drug candidates that act on central signaling pathways in the brain also opens up for other indications such as cognitive dysfunctions in traumatic brain injury (TBI), sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The company also has a project in the field of pain in early preclinical phase, TrkA-NAM. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's certified adviser: contact +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se. For further information, please visit our website at www.alzecurepharma.se

