Martin L. Kaiser III's 'Help Yourself! ... a Story of FBI Corruption' set to appear at the 2025 Frankfurt International Book Fair

The story of a covert surveillance expert who built an empire lose everything after challenging government corruption

COCKEYSVILLE, Md., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin L. Kaiser III, the author of "Odyssey of an Eavesdropper," returns to the publishing scene with "Help Yourself! ... a Story of FBI Corruption" (published by Trafford Publishing), a gripping, firsthand account of his journey from a child prodigy of electronics to the zenith of covert surveillance, ultimately revealing the shocking realities of corruption within the FBI.

The author's story began as a gifted child with an unparalleled aptitude for electronics, evolving into a man hailed as one of the country's top covert surveillance experts. He would develop a complete line of electronic bugging and debugging and bomb detection and disposal equipment, working with virtually every intelligence agency in the country, including the FBI. However, the tides of fortune shifted when he discovered that one of his invoices had been marked up by 150% by an FBI agent. This triggered an investigation that forced Kaiser to confront the very agency he once served, placing him in front of the House Select Committee to explain his dealings with a fraudulent front. The resulting fallout then took a toll on his business, reputation, and family.

"Help Yourself! ... a Story of FBI Corruption" is not just a narrative of a man wronged. In this memoir, Kaiser presents a cautionary exposé of government misconduct, the abuse of power, and the lengths to which some agents will go to protect their interests at any cost.

"It is the story of a man who went up against the Goliath of government corruption alone, and paid the price for refusing to back down from the truth ... These agents attempted to destroy the business, reputation, and family of a true American patriot who wanted to serve his country. In Marty Kaiser's case, they messed with the wrong man." — Kevin M. Shipp, former CIA officer and author of "From the Company of Shadow: CIA Secrecy" and "Twilight of the Shadow Government."

"Help Yourself! ... A Story of FBI Corruption" is set to go on display at the 2025 Frankfurt International Book Fair, which will take place from October 15-19, 2025, at Messe Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/861144-help-yourself-a-story-of-fbi-corruption.

By Martin L. Kaiser III

About the Author

Martin L. Kaiser III was born in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, in 1935. An interest in ham radio shaped his future, leading to his first job at RCA Laboratories in Princeton, New Jersey. He was hired as a senior research technician in the image conversion labs that developed vacuum tubes for video applications. He founded Martin L. Kaiser, Inc. in 1965 initially focusing on industrial service. Eventually, he manufactured intelligence and bomb detection equipment for governments worldwide. For more information, please visit www.martykaiser.com.

