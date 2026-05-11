Martin Larose and Anaïs Vanessa Release New Single "Breathe In Breathe Out" From New Album 'The Solivagant Tales'

Saguenay's Guitarist-Producer and Vocalist-Lyricist Channel the Anxious Pulse of Modern Life Into Their Most Intimate Collaboration Yet

Spotify I Apple Music I Facebook I Instagram

TORONTO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Larose and Anaïs Vanessa today release "Breathe In Breathe Out," the luminous and searching new single from their forthcoming collaborative album 'The Solivagant Tales,' both out now. Where their partnership has already demonstrated its capacity for politically charged progressive rock, this new track turns the lens inward, a visceral, emotionally precise meditation on anxiety, the need for stillness, and the courage it takes to find space in an overwhelming world.

Martin Larose and Anaïs Vanessa

Vanessa's writing is unflinching in its honesty. "The race goes on I can't keep pace / They call it life I call it chase," she reflects, before arriving at the song's galvanising core: "Breathe in the ache / Breathe out the sin / The only way out / Is deeper in." It is a lyrical turn of genuine force, reframing the instinct to escape as an invitation to descend, to trust the interior landscape rather than flee it. The daughter of a chansonnier who grew up filling notebooks with poems before she ever called herself a songwriter, Vanessa brings that lifelong intimacy with language to every line.

For Larose, the track presented a compositional challenge that suited his instincts perfectly: building a soundscape capacious enough to hold Vanessa's emotional range while retaining the progressive architecture and guitar-driven depth that have defined his eight-album catalogue. Trained at the Chicoutimi Conservatory and recognised by Guitar World in the early 1990s, the multi-layered production of "Breathe In Breathe Out," recorded and mixed at his Le Studio Septentrio in Saguenay, breathes with the song, expanding and contracting alongside Vanessa's vocal.

The album title reflects Larose's long-held sense of occupying an unusual position in the Canadian and Québec music landscape: prolific, distinctive, and deliberately his own. The creative relationship between the two began more than two decades ago, when Vanessa was his student. Her own path has been as unconventional as it is inspiring, spanning years as a backing vocalist, work as a counsellor at a drug addiction treatment centre, and at 31 a bold decision to enrol at the École nationale de la chanson.

'The Solivagant Tales' also features the duo's cover of The Cranberries' "Zombie" and a bonus track, Bob Dylan's "Down in the Flood."

Media Contact:

Eric Alper Public Relations

647-971-3742

[email protected]

SOURCE Martin Larose and Anaïs Vanessa