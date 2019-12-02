Martin Lawrence, Cedric the Entertainer, Marsai Martin, Ambassador Andrew Young, Hydeia Broadbent and Phylicia Fant Named Recipients of Bounce Trumpet Awards

Hosted by EMMY® Award-winning comedian, actress and writer Wanda Sykes , the gala black-tie honors will take place Dec. 4 at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will world premiere on Bounce on Sunday, January 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET. Bounce, the fastest-growing African American network on television, exclusively owns, produces and telecasts the star-studded event. Visit www.trumpetawards.com for more information.

Among the artists scheduled to appear, perform or present: Anthony Anderson, Niecy Nash, Steve Harvey, Vanessa Bell Calloway, George Lopez, Mike Epps, Faith Evans, NAS, Elle Varner, Rapsody, BJ the Chicago Kid, Le'Andria Johnson and more.

About this year's honorees:

Iconic comedian and actor Martin Lawrence will be given the Luminary Award , which honors an individual who has risen to the top of their field and has illuminated and inspired others along the way. Lawrence became a household name with the success of his hugely-popular self-titled television series, Martin, while going onto star in an impressive list of blockbuster movies including Bad Boys , Blue Streak, Big Momma's House and Life .





The Bounce Trumpet Awards were conceived to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of African Americans and those who have succeeded against great odds and inspired success in others. Founded in 1992 by American Civil Rights leader Xernona Clayton, The Trumpet Awards were acquired by Bounce in 2016. The list of prestigious honorees includes Muhammad Ali, Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, Halle Berry, Stevie Wonder, The African-American Women of the United States Congress, Steve Harvey, Martin Luther King, III, Janelle Monáe and Spike Lee.

Bounce (@bouncetv) is the first and only multi-platform entertainment network targeting African Americans, with programming seen over-the-air, on cable, on DISH channel 359, over-the-top on Roku®, on mobile devices via the Bounce and Brown Sugar apps and on the web via BounceTV.com . Bounce features a programming mix of original series and movies, off-network series, theatrical motion pictures, specials, live sports and events and more. Bounce is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

