Martin Moradian, DPM, FABMSP, AACFAS is recognized by Continental Who's Who

GLENDALE, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Moradian, DPM, FABMSP, AACFAS is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Podiatrist for his excellent work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at MB Comprehensive Foot and Ankle Specialists.

Martin Moradian, DPM, FABMSP, AACFAS is a Partner and Podiatrist at MB Comprehensive Foot and Ankle Specialists, his private practice in Glendale, CA. He is a highly-educated Podiatrist with nearly twenty years of experience in the field, treating those in his community as well as internationally.



Before opening his private practice, Dr. Moradian first started college at the University of Southern California, where he graduated in 1998 with his Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science. He then attended the California College of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco, graduating with his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree in 2002.



Dr. Moradian began a residency at the City of Angels Medical Center/ Baja Project for Crippled Children for a two-year-long surgical training ending in 2004. He excelled in the program, and was given the title of Chief Resident of the Baja Project for Crippled Children. Dr. Moradian made many mission trips to Mexico and Central America to perform volunteer reconstructive surgeries for kids ages five months to teenagers. When his residency program ended, Dr. Moradian trained for one year in a busy podiatric practice with locations in Burbank and Glendale, where he gained further training.



After completing all his training, Dr. Moradian opened his own private practice in 2005 alongside Dr. Gerard Boghossain. He began working full-time in Glendale, CA, at 1500 S. Central Ave. Suite 101, and in Palmdale, CA, at 41210 11th St. W. Unit K, at MB Comprehensive Foot and Ankle Specialists. Dr. Moradian now has 19 years of experience in the field of Podiatry, and has been at his private practice for 17 years providing high-quality medical services to members of his community.



He sees patients for a wide range of foot and ankle disorders and injuries. His specialty is geriatric foot care, but Dr. Moradian also treats patients with heel spurs, hammertoe, ingrown nails, athlete's foot, toenail fungus, plantar warts, flat foot, PRP injections, and bunions. He works with patients who have standard foot issues stemming from other illnesses, such as diabetes or chronic diseases. Dr. Moradian also does surgery at Glendale Memorial Hospital and Silver Lake Medical Center (formerly City of Angels Medical Center), where he has admitting privileges. He has experience with wound management, skin grafts, sports injuries, and other types of reconstructive surgeries.



Dr. Moradian likes to talk with each patient to understand their questions and concerns and work on a treatment plan. He enjoys many aspects of his work, including watching people regain mobility and lessen their pain as they progress.



In order to stay abreast of the latest developments in the medical field, Dr. Moradian is an active member of the American Podiatric Medical Association, the California Podiatric Medical Association, the Los Angeles Podiatric Medical Association, and the Armenian Medical Society. He is a Fellow of the American Board of Podiatric Specialties, a Fellow of the American Board of Multiple Specialties in Podiatry (FABMSP), and an Associate of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgery (AACFAS). Dr. Moradian is board-certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery (ABFAS).



Dr. Moradian speaks numerous languages: English, Armenian, Spanish, and Farsi.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his mentors and residency directors, Alan Snyder, DPM, and Carl Wareich, DPM.



For more information, visit www.mbpodiatryla.com.



