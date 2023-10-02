Martin Noe Costas Joins Boxabl as Chief Financial Officer

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its growth and expansion, Boxabl continues to attract exceptional executive talent. "I am pleased to welcome Martin Noe Costas as our Chief Financial Officer," says Paolo Tiramani, CEO, and co-founder of Boxabl. "After an extensive search, we are happy Martin has joined the Boxabl family."

Martin is a well-accomplished, business-savvy, highly skilled, strategic-minded operational leader with 25+ years of corporate and operational global experience. Martin started his career in public accounting with PwC where he contributed to more than 100 Audits, Consulting, and Advising engagements; and comes to Boxabl with deep CFO experience leading the finance function in companies like Honeywell, Schlumberger, and Sysco. During his career Martin has successfully led complex IPO and M&A processes. We are pleased that Martin has joined Boxabl as our Chief Financial Officer.

Boxabl's mission is to revolutionize the standard of housing construction and affordability with its innovative, technology-based, and efficient shipping solution to mass-produce homes through advanced manufacturing.

