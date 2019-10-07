Martin Resorts Launches Their New Luxury Boutique Hotel, The Piccolo, Oct. 16 In Paso Robles

The Piccolo is Martin Resorts' answer to the growing demand for luxury boutique accommodations in Paso Robles wine country, ideally located across from the charming downtown square. The hotel company aims to bring their "Paso Perfected" brand to life by ensuring an impeccable guest experience that blends the sophistication of wine country and the authentic, relaxed Central Coast lifestyle. A key ingredient in their special brand sauce is to bring the authentic local experience into the hotel, from intimate programs in The Piper Wine Lounge with regional winemakers, to bespoke décor and furniture from area artisans participating in their "Meet the Maker" program. They also feature the Central Coast's only Moët & Chandon vending machine and Paso Robles' only rooftop lounge.

"The Martin family is so pleased to create a hotel that preserves our unique history and anticipates where Paso Robles is going with its thoughtful contemporary touches," said Noreen Martin, president and chairman of Martin Resorts. "We couldn't have done it without the local community's support and the talent and dedication of our team, under the direction of COO Margaret Johnson. We're creating a 'Paso Perfected' vibe which brings a new urban sensibility to the region and elevates the hospitality experience while maintaining the authentic rustic charm of wine country."

Key Hotel Highlights

The Building

While the charming brick exterior nods playfully to its historic sister property, the Paso Robles Inn, the resemblance stops there. Inside, The Piccolo looks optimistically at the future, reflecting the vision of a Paso Perfected. Designed by Ten Over Studio, the 17,000-square-foot, four-story property offers a variety of communal spaces, and sexy, urban loft style rooms with modern conveniences such as fiber-optic Wi-Fi, mobile check-in, keyless entry, streaming services, and more.

The Rooms

The Piccolo boasts 23 Luxury King Rooms and an exclusive two-room suite, The Somm Suite, with floor-to-ceiling windows. Guestrooms feature high tray ceilings, wide-planked dark wooden floors, brick accent walls, locally produced…Click here for more.

Media Contact:

Margot Black

Black Ink PR

margot@blackinkpr.com

(323) 376-6787

SOURCE The Piccolo

Related Links

https://www.thepiccolo.com

