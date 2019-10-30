Martin Richenhagen, CEO of Fortune 500 company AGCO, elected as next Chairman of AICGS

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Richenhagen, Chairman, President and CEO of AGCO, a Fortune 500 company and worldwide leader in agricultural equipment, has been elected Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the American Institute for Contemporary German Studies at Johns Hopkins University (AICGS), a center for policy research and scholarship dedicated to the most important political, economic, and security issues confronting Germany and the United States in the global arena. He will succeed Jacques Brand, Senior Partner at PJT Partners, in spring 2020, as AICGS enters a new era. Mr. Richenhagen's German and American roots and history of achievement as a corporate leader on both sides of the Atlantic make him uniquely placed to lead the Institute.

Germany is a key partner of the U.S. in its most important international relationships: in transatlantic trade, within the NATO security alliance, and beyond. Germany stands at the center of Europe and is the most influential member of the European Union. As two of the world's leading trading nations, the United States and Germany share a deep and abiding interest in the health of the world economy. There is no other country with which the U.S. shares a stronger mix of interests and values.

Mr. Richenhagen's election was announced at AICGS' annual gala dinner at Cipriani 25 Broadway in Manhattan. This year's dinner honored Steve Angel, CEO of Linde plc, which brought together the Connecticut-based Praxair, Inc. with Linde AG in a 2018 merger, an outstanding example of German and American collaboration on a global scale.

The American Institute for Contemporary German Studies (AICGS) in Washington, DC, is the only think tank focused exclusively on the most pressing issues at stake for Germany and the United States. Affiliated with Johns Hopkins University (JHU), the Institute possesses in-depth policy and academic expertise and an extensive network on both sides of the Atlantic. AICGS collaborates with policymakers, corporate leaders, and scholars to deliver in-depth, actionable analysis and fresh ideas that help anticipate trends, manage risk, and shape policy choices.

