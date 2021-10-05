Martin Roche, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Roche, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Name in Orthopedic Surgery for his excellent work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at HSS Florida.

Martin Roche, MD

As an internationally-recognized pioneer in robotic knee surgery, Dr. Roche is a respected member of the Orthopedic community. He was the first physician in the world to operate using the Sensor Assisted and Robotic Assisted Knee Surgery techniques. His medical skills are renowned worldwide, as he is an international leader in this type of minimally invasive procedure. Dr. Roche excels in operations like robotic and sensor-assisted knee surgery, autologous cartilage implantation, computer-assisted knee replacement surgery, minimally invasive knee surgery, arthroscopic surgery of the knee ligament and meniscus, and much more. He has worked in the field of Orthopedic Surgery for more than two decades, and is currently the Director of Arthroplasty at HSS Florida.



An Ireland native, Dr. Roche attended Cork Medical School. He studied at Jackson Memorial Hospital, completing both an internship in 1992 and a residency in 1996. Dr. Roche is board-certified in Orthopedic Surgery and Orthopedic Knee Surgery by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery (ABOS).



Dr. Roche practices sports medicine with a variety of professional, recreational, and amateur athletes. Working with the Miami Marlins, he joined the team in 1998 as the Team Physician Consultant, and is a Team Physician for the Playball Baseball Academy. He is a longtime member of the Robotic Joint Fellowship at Holy Cross Orthopedic Institute, and has been Director of the Fellowship since 1996. He holds several orthopedic patents, and is working on further innovations as the Clinical Developer of the MakoSurgical Knee System. He is also the Founder of Orthosensor Inc, dedicated to creating advanced sensor technology for orthopedic uses.



Dr. Roche has earned myriad awards, honors, and recognitions. He was recognized in Strathmore's Who's Who in Orthopedic Surgery in 2002, and has been awarded by the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons with the Top Doctor Award. He is the recipient of the Patients' Choice Award (2010-2014, 2016, 2018), the Compassionate Doctor Recognition (2010-2014, 2016, 2018), the Patients' Choice 5th Anniversary Award (2014), the Compassionate Doctor Award – 5 Year Honoree, and the On-Time Doctor Award (2014-2018).



Dr. Roche likes to stay deeply involved in the medical field worldwide, he maintains membership status with the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgery, the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, the American Medical Association, the Broward County Medical Association, the European Knee Society, the Florida Orthopedic Society, the Irish American Orthopedic Society, and the International Society for Technology in Arthroplasty.



On a personal note, Dr. Roche loves to spend his spare time fishing and spending time with his two kids and family. He also donates his expertise to Beyond Borders South America.



Dr. Roche would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his children, Devin and Kyla, as well as to his mentor, Dr. Edward Williams.

For more information, visit www.hss.edu/florida or call 561-657-4600.

