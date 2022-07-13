Martin Scorsese Set to Receive the Eva Monley Award From The Location Managers Guild International

LMGI Awards Set for August 27,2022 at the Los Angeles Center Studios

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Award®-winning director Martin Scorsese, considered one of the most prominent and influential filmmakers working today, will receive the prestigious Eva Monley Award from the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI) at its 9th Annual LMGI Awards, set for August 27, 2022, at the Los Angeles Center Studios. The awards ceremony and dinner will honor more than 50 years of Scorsese's extraordinary award-winning work. The announcement was made by John Rakich, LMGI President and Committee Chair of this year's LMGI Awards. Photo available here.

(Photo Credit: Brigitte Lacombe) Martin Scorsese will be honored with the esteemed Eva Monley Award at the LMGI Awards for his myriad of legendary films spanning numerous creative locations across the globe. Location Managers Guild International, LMGI

"We are so proud to be able to honor Martin Scorsese, a master of cinema whose work has inspired generations of filmmakers, delighted fans around the world and made the work of his Location Managers shine on the screen," said Rakich.

Martin Scorsese's legendary film career spans a myriad of genres and over 700 films. He has directed such critically acclaimed, award-winning films as Mean Streets, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, Goodfellas, Gangs of New York, The Aviator, Shutter Island, Hugo and Silence. In 2007, his film The Departed won five Academy Awards including Best Director and Best Picture. Scorsese also directed The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman, both of which received Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Picture. He is currently in post-production on Killers of The Flower Moon.

Scorsese has directed numerous documentaries including the Peabody Award®-winning No Direction Home: Bob Dylan, Elia Kazan: A Letter to Elia, Italianamerican, The Last Waltz, A Personal Journey with Martin Scorsese through American Movies, Il Mio Viaggio in Italia, Public Speaking, Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story, and the Emmy-nominated docuseries Pretend It's a City.

He received Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Directing for Nonfiction Programming and Outstanding Nonfiction Special for his documentary "George Harrison: Living in the Material World." Additionally, Scorsese co-directed "The 50 Year Argument" in 2014 with his long-time documentary editor David Tedeschi, and executive produced the HBO series "Boardwalk Empire," winning an Emmy and DGA Award® for directing the pilot episode. He is currently in post-production on a documentary about New York Dolls singer David Johansen.

Scorsese is the founder and chair of The Film Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and protection of motion picture history. The Film Foundation recently launched the Restoration Screening Room, a new virtual theater showcasing a broad array of restorations, including classic and independent films, documentaries and silent films from around the world.

The LMGI Honorary Eva Monley Award is presented to a filmmaker whose efforts have demonstrated "above and beyond" support of the work of location professionals. It was named in honor of the late Eva Monley, who was the go-to person to scout and organize logistics in remote locations for John Huston, Otto Preminger, David Lean and many others.

The LMGI Awards honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, television and commercials from around the globe. Outstanding service by film commissions is also recognized for their support "above and beyond" during the production process. For a list of 2022 LMGI Awards nominees, visit: www.LocationManagers.org.



The LMGI Awards are proudly sponsored by Title: Studio Air Conditioning; Diamond: Board Brothers, Inc.; Platinum: Trilith Studios, Wrigley Media Group; Gold: Classic Tents & Events, Toni Maier On Location, Inc., William F. White International Inc.; Silver: Hollywood Locations, Inland Empire Film Services, Los Angeles Center Studios, Magic Rentals, Production Security Services, Reel Waste & Recycling, Riverside County Film Commission; Bronze: California Film Commission, Directors Guild of Canada, British Columbia; El Dorado-Lake Tahoe Film & Media Office; ON-SET Displays, Savannah Regional Film Commission, The Location Portal; Media Sponsors: Variety, The Location Guide, SHOOT Magazine.

For information about the LMGI, visit www.locationmanagers.org or contact Erika Howard at [email protected]. This year's awards are produced by Erick Weiss, Honeysweet Creative and IngleDodd Media and written by Shelly Goldstein.

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI)

The Location Managers Guild International/LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. Through local commitment and international strength, we support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses, and communities. We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation as the LMGA and rebranded in 2016 to reflect its growing international membership. The LMGI is not a labor union and does not represent Location Managers/Scouts in wage or working condition negotiations. For more information about #LMGI and the #LMGIawards, visit www.LocationManagers.org or follow the LMGI on Facebook (@TheLMGI), Instagram (@locationmanagersguild), and Twitter (@TheLMGI).

LMGI CONTACT:

Erika Howard · 310.967.2007

[email protected]

SPONSORSHIP/ADVERTISING CONTACT:

Carol Skeldon · IngleDodd Media · 310.650.8838

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Cheri Warner

818.760.8995

[email protected]

SOURCE Location Managers Guild International, LMGI