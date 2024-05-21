Martin Sisters Publishing Opens Registration for the Second Annual Appalachian Writers Conference

BEREA, Ky., May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for the Second Annual Appalachian Writers Conference, September 3rd through the 5th, 2024, in Berea, Kentucky. Set at the historic Boone Tavern, this year's conference explores genre writing with programs by award-winning authors of mystery, crime, romance, dystopian, and fantasy novels.

The Appalachian Writers Conference 2024 Melissa Newman, founder, and Mary Ryan Wineberg, contest coordinator, Appalachian Writers Conference 2024

Founded by Melissa Newman, Ed.D., President and CEO of Martin Sisters Publishing, the Appalachian Writers Conference (AWC) offers beginning and intermediate writers the opportunity to sharpen their skills and learn new techniques from a skill-diverse, experienced faculty. The conference also features professional business presentations on topics such as building the author brand, public relations, dissecting contracts, and libel protection.

"I strongly believe that everyone has a story, and most people have more than one," Newman explained. "The tools and skills are waiting in the gap between these stories and becoming a published author. That's what we offer at the AWC annual conference, getting writers what they need to step into building a successful career as an author."

Many of last year's award-winning faculty will return for the 2024 conference, including epic fantasy/romance author Summer Hanford, fiction novelist Sherry Robinson, and political history editor and journalist Dr. Pam Parry. Cannes Film Festival Finalist screenwriter Mark Daniels returns as well. Frank K. Newman, J.D., President and CEO of the law firm Cole, Cole, Anderson & Newman, PSC, will be back to share insights into publishing and media contracts.

New faces on the faculty team include Susan Furlong, who will present sessions on character development and choosing a crime genre. Among her many accomplishments is, "Shattered Justice," the New York Times Best Crime Novel of the Year. Her new love-inspired thriller, "Lethal Wilderness Trap," is set for a 2025 release is now available for pre-order from Harlequin.

Gery Deer, founder of the public relations media agency GLD Communications, is another new addition. Author of the Pulitzer-nominated op-ed series "Deer In Headlines," Deer will lead sessions on author brand building, PR, and marketing.

In addition to class presentations, faculty will be on hand at lunch for the "Ask Me Anything" panels. The AWC experts will answer questions and discuss writing and publishing topics in a conversational setting.

New this year, Martin Sisters Publishing and the Appalachian Writers Conference present the Appy Inkwell Awards 2024. From now until July 1st, writers can submit the first 2,500 words of a full-length book manuscript in fiction, non-fiction, or memoir categories.

"We want to give writers a chance to have their work recognized," said Appy Inkwell Awards Coordinator, writer, and English Literature instructor Mary Ryan Wineberg. "We may even discover some new literary talent." The entry fee is $25, and prizes include:

First Prize: Publishing contract with Martin Sisters Publishing and free 2024 Appalachian Writers Conference registration.

Second Prize: Free Registration to the 2024 Appalachian Writers Conference and a $50 gift certificate to the Taleless Dog Bookstore in Berea.

Third Prize: Free Registration to the to the 2024 Appalachian Writers Conference

Visit www.appalachianwritersconference.com for more information and to register for the conference.

Media Contact:

Melissa Newman

606-627-2601

[email protected]

SOURCE Melissa Newman - Martin Sisters Publishing