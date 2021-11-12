Martin Skie, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

TOLEDO, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Skie, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Name in Orthopedic Surgery for his outstanding work in the field and in acknowledgment of his work at the University of Toledo Medical Center's Orthopaedic Center.

With over 25 years of experience, Martin Skie, MD, is a respected Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in hand and wrist surgery. He treats traumatic wrist injuries, deformity following forearm and distal radius fractures and elbow instability, and other hand and wrist issues. Dr. Skie is additionally the Chief of the Division of Hand and Microsurgery, and a Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Toledo.



Highly educated in his field, Dr. Skie first pursued his medical career at Miami University, FL, earning his Bachelor of Science degree. He then earned his Medical degree from the University of Toledo College of Medicine and Life Sciences, OH. Dr. Skie then completed a residency in Orthopedic Surgery and a Fellowship in Hand Surgery at Loma Linda University Medical Center, CA, and affiliated hospitals.



Remaining abreast of developments in the Orthopedic Surgery field, Dr. Skie is a member of the ABOS, ASSH, and AMA. To give back to his community, Dr. Skie donates to and volunteers with the Cherry Street Mission. He enjoys spending his spare time with his family and going for walks.



He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his parents Diane and Chuck; his children Jordan, Zach, and Ryan; and his mentors, Dr. Nabil Ebraheim and Dr. Virchel Wood.

