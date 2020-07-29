Martin T. McElligott joins Chicago office of McDonald Hopkins LLC

McElligott advises clients of all sizes and industries through data breaches and potential data security incidents. He works closely with local, state and federal law enforcement, forensic investigators and third-party cybersecurity vendors, offering clients efficient and effective breach response services in compliance with various privacy and data security laws and regulations, including the CCPA, COPPA, FERPA, GLBA, HIPAA/HITECH, and GDPR.

McElligott has represented clients in various commercial litigation matters, including those arising from data security incidents, and in matters and investigations involving the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulators. He has also represented client interests in various legal settings, including during regulatory interviews, negotiations, depositions, and judicial and administrative hearings.

McElligott earned a J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Illinois College of Law in 2015. He received a B.A, from the University of Illinois in 2011. While in law school, he served as a legal extern for the Office of the Speaker in the Illinois House of Representatives. Prior to earning his J.D., he also served as a judicial extern for Judge John P. Kirby in the Cook County Circuit Court.

If you suspect that your organization has suffered a data breach, call our 24/7 Hotline: 855-MH-DATA1 (855-643-2821).

McElligott can be reached at 312.642.7001 or [email protected].

About McDonald Hopkins

Since 1930, McDonald Hopkins has thrived by building long-lasting relationships with businesses and individuals who share an entrepreneurial spirit. As the business advisory and advocacy law firm celebrates its 90th anniversary in 2020, it has a renewed commitment to providing exceptional client service and insight for the challenges at hand and on the horizon. To learn more, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

