MARTIN TECHNOLOGIES UNVEILS ITS NEW "eSPDM" SMART WIRING TECHNOLOGY AT THE STELLANTIS 2021 MATCHMAKER EVENT

MARTIN eSPDM is a smart wire harness technology, consisting of intelligent electronic power distribution modules that create an adaptive electric current network to operate all electrical components in a vehicle. The eSPDM provides a new state of the art solution for Conventional, Electric and Autonomous Vehicles.

eSPDM benefits include up to a 90% decrease in wiring content, lower harness cost per vehicle, and significant mass reduction allowing for lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduced energy consumption. Additional state-of-the-art features include, a patented fire-prevention algorithm, over-the-air reconfigurability, self-diagnostics, EMI noise prevention and preventive maintenance.

Applications for the MARTIN Technologies new eSPDM include:

Military Vehicles First Responder Vehicles Marine Vessels Aerospace Vehicles VTOL/Drones AGV/Robotics Motorcycles Stationary Power Industrial Vehicles Anything With A Wiring Harness

MARTIN Technologies' CEO Harold Martin said "We are looking forward to debuting our new technology and allowing prominent customers to explore the many features incorporated into this new disruptive technology. The mobility industry has advanced in many segments and the timing could not be better for the introduction of our eSPDM Smart Wiring system. The Stellantis Matchmaker event is a great platform for us to unveil our new eSPDM technology. We have advanced from functional prototypes to full sweep engineering, testing and validation programs that comply with the strict standards required by OEM's. The MARTIN team is moving forward based on early interest from Mobility OEM's requesting a Production launch in MY 2023."

Brian Jones, President stated "We are also very excited to share that MARTIN has signed a development program that includes several new technologies including the Smart Wiring Harness system for implementation in Volcon ePowersports line of four wheel products."

Michael Van Steenburg, Chief Technology Officer added "We will sustain our path of continued growth in mobility technologies, and in doing so we are taking the steps to exceed goals and recognize our valued partners. Our ongoing new technology development and our employees are our strength as we continue to build the best products and teams in the world. We have several other new technology announcements coming for the EV/AV mobility market."

About MARTIN Technologies

MARTIN Technologies is a full-service, global engineering and manufacturing company with capabilities in all forms of mobility including, automotive, marine, aerospace, and the defense industries. MARTIN, from its beginnings in motorsports in 1996, has experienced steady growth in the Mobility industry. The company excels with innovative methods and best practices while supporting the world's most innovative customers. Their global experience in Propulsion Systems such as ICE, HEV, BEV, Hydrogen and other new technologies creates an exciting and diverse environment for their team.

MARTIN Technologies is an established and highly regarded premier global supplier to OEM and Tier 1 automotive customers with core competencies that include vehicle and component design, engineering, development, testing, validation, and manufacturing. The company is an established Tier One automotive supplier and new technology development company with a focus in all things mobility including developing groundbreaking technology for the EV/AV segments. Visit: www.haroldmartin.com or email to [email protected]

About Volcon ePowersports

Volcon Inc. (www.volcon.com) is the first all-electric, off-road-only powersports company that designs, engineers and manufactures a full range of electric family and utility outdoor vehicles. Based in Austin, Texas, Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come.

