Martin UAV Downselected to Participate in Mi2 Expeditionary UAS Tech Demo

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) AIRWorks has selected Martin UAV to participate in the Mi2 Technology Demonstration live event at the Yuma Proving Grounds between Nov. 30 and Dec. 18, 2020.

The Tech Demo is the second phase of the Mi2 Challenge intended to accelerate the identification and evaluation of next-generation Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) capable of operating in austere deployed environments without ancillary support systems.

Martin UAV LLC

Of 13 submissions sent, only two were selected to move forward to the technology demonstration phase. During the live event, Martin UAV will have an opportunity to showcase the V-BAT, a state-of-the-art Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) UAS.

"Martin UAV's opportunity to participate in the Challenge and demonstrate the technologically advanced V-BAT is a direct reflection of our vision to change mission requirements and capability offerings as the Navy currently knows them," says Heath Niemi, Vice President of Global Sales and a retired U.S. Army colonel. "If successful, the V-BAT will be the first tail-sitting, fixed-wing UAS ever deployed by the U.S. Navy that supports vertical takeoff with a single-engine ducted fan, which transitions to straight and level flight, hovers and stares, contains interchangeable payloads, and has an open architecture. It would not just be a new aircraft for the Navy – it would be an entirely new way of operating."

Martin UAV owner and Chief Executive Ruben Martin commented, "With an extensive military background, the Martin UAV team reacts instantly to the warfighter in order to get them the best VTOL UAS, the V-BAT, to better accomplish their mission."

The V-BAT is currently deployed in various areas of operation around the world in support of the U.S. Department of Defense, such as the U.S. Army's Future Tactical UAS program, SOUTHCOM/JIATF-S, the U.S. Marine Corps with an expeditionary unit, and the U.S. Coast Guard.

About Martin UAV:

Martin UAV is a private, advanced technology company based in Plano, Texas. The company specializes in building wholly unique, unmanned aircraft systems and associated flight control software. The company's systems are commercially developed to fill critical operational needs in tactical and confined operational environments. Its V-BAT series aircraft is the only single-engine ducted fan VTOL that has the ability to launch and recover from a hover, fly eight-plus hours in horizontal flight, and make mid-flight transitions to "hover and stare" at any time throughout a given mission set.

Contact:

Ester Peres I Martin UAV

Phone: +1 214 240 6659

Email: [email protected]

Amy Kauffman I Newswire

Phone: 214.235.6043

Email: [email protected]

NAVAIR Public Release 2020-823. Distribution Statement A – "Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited."

Related Images

martin-uav-v-bat.png

Martin UAV V-BAT

SOURCE Martin UAV LLC