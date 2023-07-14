Martin Vetter Appointed CEO of AVAC Group

CALGARY, Alberta, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive four-month search, AVAC Group's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Vetter as Chief Executive Officer. This appointment is an important milestone in AVAC's continued growth as a venture capital company.

Martin Vetter
Martin joined AVAC in 2008 after 20 years of new product commercialization experience at high-growth tech companies. During his 14 years with AVAC, Martin led many successful investments across AVAC's technology and AgTech portfolio, gaining an extensive understanding of all aspects of venture capital. He currently serves as a director or observer on the boards of seven companies.

Since 2019, Martin has led AVAC's Carrot Ventures initiative. Carrot is a venture studio dedicated to forming new Canadian AgTech companies. In 2021, AVAC and Farm Credit Canada invested as limited partners in Carrot Ventures Fund I, L.P., a $15M AgTech fund managed by AVAC.

Susterre Technologies Inc. and Cellar Insights Inc. are the first two companies formed by Carrot.

Martin earned a B.Eng from Memorial University of Newfoundland and an MBA from the University of Calgary. He recently completed the Private Capital Governance Program offered by the CVCA in partnership with the ICD.

About AVAC Group

AVAC is a Canadian venture capital company which applies its knowledge, network, and capital to advance the commercialization of technology to achieve a sustainable world.

Carrot Ventures is AVAC's primary mechanism for achieving this goal. Carrot forms and funds new companies across the entire AgTech value chain. AVAC is also an active limited partner in select Canadian and U.S. venture capital funds.

For information visit: https://avacgrp.com/

