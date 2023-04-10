Martin Walker Attorneys Named Among Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Lawyers

National legal guide recognizes three from Tyler-based trial firm

TYLER, Texas, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All three partners at Tyler-based boutique law firm Martin Walker PC have been named among the Lawdragon 500 Leading Consumer Plaintiff Lawyers for 2023.

Trial lawyers Reid Martin, Jack Walker and Marisa Allen were recognized for securing favorable verdicts and settlements on behalf of plaintiffs in personal injury litigation, medical malpractice cases and appellate work.

"Acknowledgment by our peers in the legal industry is always unique and special to us," said trial and appellate lawyer Marisa Allen. "We are grateful for the recognition and to our entire team for making this possible."

Known for their success in medical malpractice cases, Martin Walker attorneys have developed a distinguished reputation in personal injury litigation and appellate work, consistently rendering positive outcomes on behalf of plaintiffs in a wide range of practice areas.

Lawdragon's 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers recognizes the lawyers who succeed in taking on the toughest cases. Honorees are selected through the publication's long-established process of peer assessment and independent journalistic research and submissions, involving interviews and research on thousands of legal industry candidates.

To view the full list, click here.

This is just the latest accolade for the personal injury and trial boutique. All partners were recently named to the list of the Best Lawyers in America and the firm itself was included in the Best Lawyers-U.S. News & World Report Best Law Firms listing for 2023. The firm's partners are also repeat honorees of Thomson Reuters' Texas Super Lawyers for their work in medical malpractice litigation and appellate law.

About Martin Walker PC

Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals and businesses in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death and product liability.

