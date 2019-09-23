Martin Walker Co-Founder Earns Recognition by Texas Super Lawyers 2019

TYLER, Texas, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyer John F. (Jack) Walker III, co-founder of the Tyler-based trial law firm Martin Walker PC, has earned recognition on the 2019 Texas Super Lawyers list.

Mr. Walker was selected for his extensive experience in personal injury trial law on behalf of plaintiffs. Mr. Walker has been practicing law since 1992, and he has been Board Certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in Personal Injury Trial Law since 1999.

"Jack is the type of lawyer who devotes a lot of energy to preparing for his cases and then passionately representing his clients in the courtroom," said Reid Martin, co-founder of Martin Walker. "Jack's success speaks to this approach. Juries instinctively know when a lawyer is prepared and they also know when a lawyer cares about the case they are trying. That's Jack on both counts."

Mr. Martin and Mr. Walker are among the few lawyers in Texas who still take on medical malpractice cases. In 2018, the Martin Walker law firm won a $43.32 million medical malpractice verdict, the largest of its kind in Texas that year. In August, Mr. Martin and Mr. Walker were each honored in the 2020 edition of The Best Lawyers in America for their work in medical malpractice litigation.

The Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers list recognizes less than 5 percent of all Texas lawyers. Honorees are selected based on nominations from more than 70,000 practicing lawyers in Texas with a review by a blue-ribbon panel of attorneys and editorial research. The Super Lawyers list is published in the October issues of Texas Monthly and the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazines. The full list is available online at http://www.superlawyers.com .

Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals and businesses in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death, and product liability. For more information visit: http://www.martinwalkerlaw.com/

Media Contact :

Mark Annick

800-559-4534

mark@androvett.com

SOURCE Martin Walker PC

Related Links

http://www.martinwalkerlaw.com

