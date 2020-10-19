Martin Walker Co-Founders Recognized as 2020 Texas Super Lawyers

TYLER, Texas, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial lawyers and Martin Walker PC co-founders John F. (Jack) Walker III and Reid Martin have been selected to the list of 2020 Texas Super Lawyers.

Each attorney has been selected for his personal injury and medical malpractice work. Both Mr. Martin and Mr. Walker are Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

"Jack understands how stressful, and often how scary, a client's situation can be," said Mr. Martin. "He wants our clients to know that they've got someone in their corner, and that's evident in the way he fights for them in the courtroom. You couldn't ask for a better advocate."

"For the sorts of cases we take on, I couldn't ask for a better partner than Reid," said Mr. Walker. "To be able to sit with him, talk through a case, and find solutions that often aren't obvious right at the start, is something I'm very thankful for. Not a day goes by that I'm not impressed by his work ethic and commitment."

With the number of lawyers in Texas still accepting medical malpractice cases getting smaller each year, Martin Walker PC offers its clients hope where they otherwise might not find it. In 2020, the firm was inducted into the Texas Verdicts Hall of Fame for a $43.32 million medical malpractice verdict, which was the largest in Texas in 2018 and the largest overall in the past five years.

Each year, Thomson Reuters releases its list of Texas Super Lawyers, recognizing less than 5 percent of attorneys in the state. Those who are selected have been nominated by their peers and colleagues, then vetted with independent research by Thomson Reuters' editorial team before being reviewed by a blue-ribbon panel. The final list of honorees is published in the November issue of Texas Monthly and the Texas edition of Texas Super Lawyers magazines. The full list is available online at http://www.superlawyers.com.

Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals and businesses in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death, and product liability. For more information visit: http://www.martinwalkerlaw.com/

Media Contact :

Mark Annick

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Martin Walker PC