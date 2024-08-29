Martin Yan: Building Bridges Through Cuisine

For nearly 50 years, Martin Yan has introduced Chinese cuisine to global audiences through his television show Yan Can Cook. With over 3,600 episodes aired in around 60 countries, Yan has proven that "food is a unifying force that can bring us all together." He emphasizes that understanding food can lead to a deeper appreciation of culture, history, and mutual respect.

The interview with Martin Yan took place at Filoli Gardens in Northern California, a site that gained international fame during the 2023 APEC summit when it hosted a landmark meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden. As the first Chinese member of Filoli's board, Yan noted that during the summit, President Xi highlighted the crucial role of cultural exchanges in strengthening U.S.-China relations. Yan expressed pride in playing a part in this mission, using food to bridge the two nations.

Born in Guangzhou, China, and a graduate of the University of California, Davis, Yan's passion for cooking began early. He dreamed of promoting Chinese cuisine and culture worldwide, a dream realized with the success of Yan Can Cook, which first aired in 1978. The show made Yan the first Chinese-American to host a mainstream television program in the U.S., and it has since become a beloved staple in homes across the globe. Yan's deep culinary knowledge and enthusiastic approach have made him a trailblazer in introducing Asian cuisine to Western audiences.

For Yan, food is more than just a meal; it's a way to bring people together, whether at international summits or everyday gatherings. "At the table, I am a bridge," Yan proudly says, underscoring his role as a culinary and cultural ambassador. Through his work, Yan continues to foster understanding and appreciation of diverse cultures, histories, and traditions. For nearly 50 years, Martin Yan has been a key connector, bridging East and West through the universal language of food.

SOURCE People's Daily Online WEST USA