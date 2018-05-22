Martindale Legal Marketing Network Announces Martindale Leads Manager App

"The likelihood of an attorney connecting with a lead decreases 10 times after the first hour," said Neal Sainani, VP of Product at Internet Brands, the parent company of Martindale. "This app ensures that attorneys can respond immediately, no matter where they are -- greatly increasing the likelihood of converting each lead into a new client."

Martindale Leads Manager introduces CRM-type functionality that displays new leads, those not yet contacted, and leads in progress. Attorneys can respond instantly via SMS text, email or phone, or they can assign leads to others at their firm. The app is compatible with all mobile devices and will be available from both the Apple and Android app stores.

Other key features include:

Real-time push notifications for new leads

Auto-response and replies via email and SMS templates to expedite and streamline responses

Lead status, communication history and reminders

Assign and close leads

"Managing leads while running a practice can be challenging for small law firms and solo practitioners," added Sainani. "We want to give our clients an edge over their competition by enabling them to contact leads immediately, and subsequently manage those leads, all from their mobile device."

Martindale Leads Manager is currently in private beta and will be available for download later this summer.

About The Martindale Legal Marketing Network

The Martindale Legal Marketing Network helps attorneys grow their practice through exposure to 23 million consumers and businesses monthly, who visit our websites for legal information. It provides comprehensive legal marketing solutions including real-time lead generation, online legal profiles, live chat, and website services. The Legal Network's resources include Martindale.com®, Lawyers.comSM, Nolo.com, Avvo.com and other top-ranking destinations, making it the largest online legal network. The Martindale Legal Marketing Network is wholly owned by Internet Brands.

