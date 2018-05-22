Martindale's First-Ever Attorney Compensation Report Sheds Light on Solo and Small Firm Attorney Earnings

The Attorney Compensation Report indicates that compensation varies both by area of practice and geography and identifies the top earners in both. In addition, the report delivers insights into the impact on income of gender, age, type of practice and other factors. It also provides observations on what attorneys find most rewarding and most challenging about their jobs as well as whether they are satisfied with the choices they've made.

To view the full 2018 Martindale Attorney Compensation Report, visit: https://www.martindale.com/research/2018_Attorney_Compensation_Report/.

About The Martindale Legal Marketing Network

The Martindale Legal Marketing Network helps attorneys grow their practice through exposure to 23 million consumers and businesses monthly, who visit our websites for legal information. It provides comprehensive legal marketing solutions including real-time lead generation, online legal profiles, live chat, and website services. The Legal Network's resources include Martindale.com®, Lawyers.comSM, Nolo.com, Avvo.com and other top-ranking destinations, making it the largest online legal network. The Martindale Legal Marketing Network is wholly owned by Internet Brands.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/martindales-first-ever-attorney-compensation-report-sheds-light-on-solo-and-small-firm-attorney-earnings-300652008.html

SOURCE The Martindale Legal Marketing Network

Related Links

https://www.martindale.com

