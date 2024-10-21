MARTINELLI'S RETURNS TO ITS ROOTS WITH THE RELAUNCH OF 1868 HARD CIDER

WATSONVILLE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Martinelli's, makers of premium quality apple juice for more than 155 years, returns to its roots with the re-introduction of 1868 Hard Cider, it was announced today.

"Today, the name Martinelli's is known around the world for its award-winning apple juice and sparkling cider products," noted Gun Ruder, President and CEO, S. Martinelli & Company. "But, few may know that the first sips of Martinelli's taken in 1868 were actually a hard (alcoholic) version of the famous Gold Medal juices we know today," Ruder added.

In the late 1910's, The Martinelli family, anticipating a need to pivot during changing political times that resulted in the outlawing of the sale of alcoholic beverages, developed a pasteurized, non-alcoholic version of the family's cider. When the National Prohibition Act went into effect in early 1920, the Martinelli family had already replaced its hard cider with non-alcoholic sparkling and still apple juice.

The hard cider made its return in 1933, when the 21st Amendment made the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages legal again, putting an end to Prohibition. Over the years, Martinelli's hard cider returned to shelves for a limited time, most recently in 2018, to celebrate the company's 150th Anniversary.

This time, it's here to stay.

1868 Hard Cider is made from 100% U.S-grown, fresh-pressed apples in a classic blend of Newtown Pippin and West Coast varieties that give Martinelli's 1868 its signature, just-picked, apple flavor.

Martinelli's 1868 will be available at select Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, New Leaf, Raley's, Nugget, Total Wine and Bev Mo! stores in northern California starting on October 21 and then rolls out nationally in early 2025. The 1868 collection includes three 12-ounce flavors, Original, Imperial, and Mango, with more flavors being added to the portfolio in the coming months.

About S. Martinelli & Company :

Family-owned and operated S. Martinelli & Company has been producing Gold Medal premium quality sparkling cider and apple juice for more than 155 years in Watsonville, California. Martinelli's products are 100% juice, made from U.S.-grown fresh apples and contain no added sweeteners or chemical preservatives. Its apple-shaped, champagne-style glass bottles are iconic hallmarks of the brand. The company is led by fourth-generation family member and Chairman, John Martinelli.

For more information, visit @1868hardcider on Instagram.

