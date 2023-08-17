Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero Wins $485-Million Jury Award in Foster Child Sex Abuse Lawsuit

News provided by

Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero

17 Aug, 2023, 14:21 ET

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero has won a $485-million jury award in a foster child sex abuse lawsuit filed against several corporate defendants in the foster care industry of New Mexico.

Attorneys of Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero in Albuquerque, New Mexico, have won a $485-million jury award in a foster child sex abuse lawsuit against several defendants, including prominent companies within the New Mexico foster care industry. The defendants in the lawsuit were Clarence Garcia, his wife Debbie Garcia, Acadia Healthcare Company Inc., CEO Joey Jacobs, FamilyWorks, Desert Hills, and Youth and Family Centered Services of New Mexico Inc.

After a hard-fought trial, the jury reached a verdict in favor of the plaintiff, resulting in $80 million in compensatory damages and $400 million in punitive damages against the foster care companies, and another $5 million in punitive damages against Clarence Garcia. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc. has not accepted any fault for the company's negligence and inadequate procedures when reviewing and selecting foster homes. A spokesperson for the company intends to challenge the portions of the verdict that apply to it. Attorney Michael Hart, who acted as the lead attorney for the case handled by Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero, is confident the verdict will stand.

The case involves a long history of child sexual abuse carried out by Clarence Garcia. Despite FamilyWorks and the other foster care companies being aware that Garcia had sexually abused foster children in his care, the companies allowed him to foster the 8-year-old girl, whose identity will remain anonymous here for privacy. While she was in his care, Clarence Garcia repeatedly sexually abused her, and Debbie Garcia did not intervene or report him to the authorities.

Eventually, Clarence was arrested and pleaded guilty to the numerous sexual attacks he enacted against the girl in his foster care. He was sentenced to 20 years of probation. The criminal justice system cannot bring all forms of justice, though, which is why it was important to pursue a civil claim as well.

With the $485-million jury verdict, Attorney Hart is hopeful it will bring the family a sense of closure and justice that had not yet been delivered. Additionally, the New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department (CYFD) began an investigation into FamilyWorks and Desert Hill in light of the criminal charges and the lawsuit. Both foster care companies are not permitted to conduct business in the state as a result, which could help ensure quality care for foster children throughout New Mexico.

After the verdict award was announced, Attorney Hart said: "Our hope always is that tomorrow and the next day and the day after, the world gets a little bit better for every child in foster care. That every kid knows that they have a right to be heard. They have a right to be believed. They have a right to be protected."

More information about this important legal victory can be found in a full news article from KRQE News: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-jury-awards-485-million-in-foster-sexual-assault-lawsuit/. Inquiring parties can visit the official website of Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero for more information about the law firm and its attorneys: www.osolawfirm.com.

Media Contact: Julio Romero, [email protected] 

SOURCE Martinez, Hart, Sanchez & Romero

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.