Martini Akpovi Partners Named by Forbes As One of 12 Best Firms In All of Southern California

ENCINO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Martini Akpovi Partners is extremely proud to announce that it has been included in the list of most recommended firms for accounting services in the US issued by Forbes.

Forbes commissioned market research firm, Statista, to survey 1,800 CPAs, Enrolled Agents, Tax Lawyers, Accountants and CFOs across America. Survey participants were asked to name firms they would recommend for tax and/or accounting services based on their professional experience during the last 3 years. On December 10, 2019, Forbes released America's Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms List. Out of the 92,000 accounting firms in America, just 227 firms made the list which is comprised of a range of firms large and small. Martini Akpovi Partners is one of only 12 firms in Southern California to be awarded a place on this prestigious list.

When asked for a reaction, Managing Partner, Chris Passmore, commented, "This is an exciting time for the MAP team. It is a huge achievement for a regional firm like ours to make the list, especially as this recognition is bestowed upon us by our peers in the accounting industry."

Martini Akpovi Partners has been providing quality financial services and strategies to individuals and businesses for decades. The team of 60+ professionals serve clients in more than 40 countries by combining expertise, and experienced staff and systems which are typically found in much larger accounting firms, with a personal approach to understand each client's lifestyle, businesses, needs and goals. Their unique style to problem solving, being BIG ENOUGH and SMALL ENOUGH, has allowed Martini Akpovi Partners to become one of the leading CPA and business consulting firms in Los Angeles.

