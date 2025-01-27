MartinPatrick 3 Expands Once Again, Fueled by Rapid Growth in Women's Fashion

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MartinPatrick 3, Minneapolis's premier luxury lifestyle boutique, finalized plans to add additional square footage to its historic Colonial Warehouse location, bringing its total space to over 30,000 square feet. This solidifies MartinPatrick 3 as one of the country's largest and most dynamic independent luxury retail destinations.

This latest expansion, the second in two years, is driven by the extraordinary success of the women's collection, launched in September 2020. Women's offerings were initially introduced to diversify offerings during the pandemic and have quickly become a core growth engine for the store, boasting a remarkable 50% year-over-year sales increase.

MartinPatrick 3's commitment to the in-person luxury experience sets it apart in a retail landscape increasingly dominated by e-commerce. "Brick-and-mortar isn't just surviving—it's thriving when done right," said Tony Serino, Director of Marketing at MartinPatrick 3."We're committed to creating unforgettable in-store experiences, ensuring that every visit to MartinPatrick 3 is both inspiring and exceptional."

The new space will broaden the women's collection and enhance MartinPatrick 3's signature shop-in-shop experiences for men and women alike, including in-house tailoring, personal shopping, interior design services, and more.

Several luxury brands will see expanded spaces, inviting the opportunity to showcase more robust collections and trunk shows. As a place that rewards the ever curious and uniquely stylish, the boutique will increase its offerings in home décor, luxury gifting, and furnishings, as well.

"We emphasize cultivating a community within our space as much as a shopping experience, which is why we host dozens of in-store events each year and invest in community initiatives throughout Downtown Minneapolis," Serino explains, "It's been wonderful how our customers recognize and appreciate these investments, supporting us with the foot traffic we need to continue expanding."

The addition is slated to open this summer with additional details on new brand partnerships and product offerings to be announced in the coming months.

ABOUT MARTINPATRICK 3

MartinPatrick 3 is an internationally recognized boutique located in the North Loop of Minneapolis that offers curated men's and women's apparel, home furnishings, and interior design services. Everything we do is a matter of bringing out the best in every person who walks through our doors.

Apparel ranging from elevated casual garments to custom suits is intermingled with accessories, contemporary furnishing, and artwork, The Loupe fine jewelry, an array of men's and women's apothecary, and even modern literature and gifts, all presented as styled moments across our 30,000 square foot space. We also offer personal shopping, The Tailors at MP3 for custom tailoring, our barbershop, Marty's Barber Shop, and residential interior design services through MartinPatrick 3 Studio.

