Martin's Famous Potato Rolls Launches Summer Fun Season: Coast to Coast Sweepstakes

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread is thrilled to announce the launch of its exciting Summer Fun Season: Coast to Coast Sweepstakes. Building on Martin's expansion into over 1,000 stores west of the Mississippi, the campaign celebrates the brand's nationwide availability and invites consumers to create unforgettable summer moments with Martin's products.

Martin's Summer Fun Season: Coast to Coast Sweepstakes! For more information visit MartinsSummerFun.com.

The campaign will bring a road trip vibe to summer cookouts, emphasizing the idea that no matter where you are this summer, Martin's is there to enhance your gatherings. Every Friday from May 1 to July 31 will be a Summer Fun Friday, encouraging friends, families, coworkers, and neighbors to come together and enjoy a cookout experience.

As part of the festivities, Martin's will feature influencers and chefs hosting Summer Fun Friday cookouts each week. Additionally, 18 lucky consumers will have the opportunity to win a cookout prize pack, complete with essential items for a perfect cookout, including tableware, a Martin's branded serving tray, an ice bucket, decor like hamburger string lights and a garden flag, branded apparel such as a hat and tote, and a selection of Martin's Potato Rolls to complete the outdoor dining experience.

Consumers can follow along with the Summer Fun Season: Coast to Coast Sweepstakes by visiting Martin's social media channels, participating in the sweepstakes, and discovering mouth-watering recipes and valuable resources at MartinsSummerFun.com.

Carly Grazette, Marketing Specialist at Martin's Potato Rolls, expressed her enthusiasm for this year's Summer Fun Season campaign, stating, "Summer Fun Season embodies the spirit of connection and celebration, showcasing how Martin's Potato Rolls can bring people together for memorable moments no matter where they are. We're excited to share the fun with consumers nationwide."

For more information on Martin's Summer Fun Season: Coast to Coast Sweepstakes, visit MartinsSummerFun.com.

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com.

SOURCE Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.